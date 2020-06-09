Grant Gustin Reacts to Hartley Sawyer Firing: "I Was Angry"

As previously reported, Hartley Sawyer has been fired by The CW.

The actor, who starred on The Flash as Ralph Dibny since 2017, was let go on Monday after old Tweets of his resurfaced online.

They were racist and homophobic in nature.

Said Warner Bros. Television, The CW, Berlanti Productions and executive producer Eric Wallace said in a joint statement:

"In regards to Mr. Sawyer's posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory remarks that target any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation.

"Such remarks are antithetical to our values and polices, which strive and evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce."

The Tweets were from as far back as 2009 and included such inappropriate quips as:

The only thing stopping me from doing mildly racist tweets is the knowledge that Al Sharpton would never stop complaining about me.

Date rape myself so I don't have to masturbate.

If I had a wife I would beat the hell out of her tonight lol.

@stephenhanks just kidding I don't care and f-gs are fine but sports often make me snore.

In response to the scandal, Sawyer at least didn't try to make any excuses. Nor did he beat around any bushes.

"Regardless of my intention, my words matter and they carry profound consequences," he wrote.

"And mine can and have caused pain and embarrassment, along with feelings I can only imagine, to supporters and fans, my cast mates, the crew, my colleagues and friends.

"I owe each of you an apology. Thank you for holding me accountable."

Now, a day after his co-star was let go, Grant Gustin has commented on the controversy.

Re-posting Wallace's statement on Instagram, the Flash lead wrote in the caption:

"I don't have much to add because Eric's thoughts are stated so eloquently and powerfully. I will say I was shocked, saddened and angry when I saw the tweets. Words matter."

Elsewhere, Stephen Amell, the actor behind character Oliver Queen, retweeted Gustin's post and added:

"Grant is one of the most thoughtful guys I know.

"He listens... and he wears his heart on his sleeve. Proud to have worked with him...

"Also... I'm aware that the showrunner wrote this. I'm supporting my friend. That's it."

Sawyer, meanwhile, continued in his mea culpa as follows:

"My words, irrelevant of being meant with an intent of humor, were hurtful, and unacceptable.

"I am ashamed I was capable of these really horrible attempts to get attention at that time. I regret them deeply. This was not acceptable behavior.

"These were words I threw out at the time with no thought or recognition of the harm my words could do, and now have done today.

"I am incredibly sorry, ashamed and disappointed in myself for my ignorance back then."