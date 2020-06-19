Faith Stowers to Stassi Schroeder: I Could Sue The Hell Out of You!

It's been two weeks since Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired for their involvement in the racially-motivated harassment of Faith Stowers, a black castmate who says she was bullied during her time on the show.

Back in 2018, Stassi and Kristen called the police on Faith and falsely accused her of drugging and robbing bar patrons throughout Los Angeles.

They were handed their walking papers after Stowers revisited the incident in a recent podcast interview.

Now, she's opening up about the outraged response she received merely for discussing something that happened to her two years ago.

“There were a few people who didn’t agree with Bravo’s decision to do this, and they’re blaming it on me, because those characters… were their favorite,” Faith told Insider.

Faith went on to remind the world that Stassi and Kristen should be thanking her:

“But at the end of the day I feel like I’m doing them a favor, because I could have filed suit. And I would have won,” she said.

We don't know enough about the legal ramifications of using the police as a tool of harassment to know if Faith's case would be as iron clad as she says.

But we do know that this isn't mere idle chatter on Stowers' part.

The woman has done her research.

In fact, it seems she actually took steps toward filing suit against Stassi shortly after the cop incident took place in 2018.

As The Ashley's Reality Roundup reports, in April of that year, Faith appeared on The Tomorrow Show and revealed that she was planning to sic her legal team on Schroeder.

“I can’t talk about one of them because I’m currently about to have a lawsuit with one of them,” Faith said on the show.

“I don’t want to say too much because I really want the lawyers to do their jobs because they’re, they’re great,” she added at the time.

Hilariously, Faith went on to reveal that her lawyers also represent a client whom Stassi might know quite well:

“They actually represent Lisa [Vanderpump]. So they’re really good," Stowers said.

"So I’m going to let them do what they have to do, and um, you know, let them go from there.”

Stowers went on to clarify that she's not being petty in all of this.

Stassi and Kristen's decision to falsely accuse her of felony assault and theft could have had major, lasting consequences:

“I mean, even with MTV, they had to do a background check on me [for Ex on the Beach] because of the things she said,” Faith said.

“You have a reach ma’am, and because you have that reach, you have a responsibility so when you say things, you make a check and you make sure they’re true.”

In the Insider interview, Faith revealed that she did not intend to get Stassi and Kristen fired, and she had no idea things would play out the way they have.

“Honestly, I didn’t think it was going to get this big,” she said.

“I talked about this a few years ago when it first happened and didn’t have anyone care. I think now we’re starting to see around the world, people are ready for change," Stowers added.

"That includes ‘Vanderpump Rules’ fans."

Faith is certainly right about that.

The show has been problematic for years, but only in recent weeks have calls to cancel Vanderpump Rules become so deafening.

We're sure there are cast members who are inclined to blame Faith for this change in sentiment, but it was only a matter of time before someone called Stassi and company out for their behavior.