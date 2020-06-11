Faith Stowers: Lala Kent Is Cool ... The Rest of the Vanderpump Cast Sucks!

If you're a Vanderpump Rules fan, then by now, you've likely heard the news that Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have been fired from the show that made them famous.

The decision was a result of the revelation that Schroeder and Doute called the cops on Faith Stowers -- their only black castmate -- in order to falsely accuse her of drugging and robbing Los Angeles bar patrons.

Stassi and Kristen both posted public statements of apology after Faith called them out during a recent podcast interview.

But Stowers was unimpressed by their remarks -- and not only because both failed to reach out to her personally.

"It's not really an apology. It's a statement. I think it would have been a lot better if it was something personal because for me, it was a personal attack," she explained in an interview with E! News.

"For me, I had to make a lot of changes in my life and go through a lot that a normal person wouldn't have to go through," Faith added.

"It really hurt me emotionally so I think the apology should have matched the offense. I think it should have been just as heartfelt as their allegations were heartfelt."

It's a poignant explanation that serves as a reminder that Stassi and Kristen had at least two years to make things right with Faith, and at no point did they show any interest in doing so.

Naturally, fans of the show have expressed curiosity as to whether any member of the Vanderpump cast has reached out to Faith.

And sadly, it seems only Lala Kent has taken steps to rectify the injustices that Faith has endured.

"I reached out to Lala awhile ago when I got the news that her father had died. Her dad is an amazing man. Her family are amazing people, they are really good people," Faith said.

"I lost my dad and she knows this and if we had not been in the situation that we had been in, I would have helped her through that," she added.

"She reached out to me during all of this happening and she apologized and she told me she wanted to be on a clean slate and she thanked me for my condolences and maybe we'll be moving forward."

Faith went on to explain that Lala's actions during her time on the show were not above reproach -- but at least she's taking steps in the right direction:

"We were very, very close. I know I was really hurt by all of them. I will be honest and say I was hurt by all of them validly but when somebody reaches out personally like she did and apologizes—someone that actually knows me—that makes me feel good," Stowers said.

"I'm glad that she did. Who knows what's going to happen from here but at least she did a personal apology."

Considering the fact that Faith's comments about the rest of the cast have been overwhelmingly negative, we think it's safe to say she feels that Lala is just about the only one of them who deserves such a massive platform.

In addition to her revelations about Stassi and Kristen, Faith has stated that she believes Jax Taylor deserves to be fired from the show as well.

And based on her claims, it seems very hard to believe that Bravo could offer any sort of convincing argument for keeping him on board.

At this point, the entire future of Vanderpump Rules is in question.

And based on what we've learned about the cast this week, perhaps cancelation is the only solution.