Faith Stowers: Jax Taylor Needs to Be Fired From Vanderpump Rules!

Earlier this week, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules after incidents from their past were brought to the public's attention and re-evaluated in light of recent events.

Back in 2018, Schroeder and Doute called the cops on their former co-star Faith Stowers and falsely accused her of a series of crimes.

Stowers is one of only two black cast members to appear on the show over the course of its eight-year run, and she says the incident involving the police was just one of many instances of racially-motivated bullying she endured during her time on Vanderpump.

Some have called for the series to be canceled in the wake of such shocking allegations, as it's clear that Stassi and Kristen did not act alone.

Sadly, that probably won't happen as long as Bravo execs believe they can continue to turn a profit from the show.

But at the very least, the network owes it to fans -- and more importantly, to Faith -- to purge the cast of other stars with long, well-documented histories of racist and homophobic behavior.

That means, of course, that they need to fire Jax Taylor.

Jax also falsely accused Faith of committing crimes in 2018.

In fact, he took things a step further by claiming that she was AWOL from the military during her time on the show.

Now, Faith has added her voice to the chorus of those who are demanding Taylor's dismissal.

“I just think it’s not fair to have two people who are very big on their platform, and benefit from the platform, go through something like this for their benefit and everyone else’s benefit because they’re benefiting by being able to take time to themselves and learn, educate themselves,” Stowers told Us Weekly during a recent interview.

“I think there are other people that should be educated as well because they’ve made some pretty crazy mistakes and said some crazy — not even mistakes. They just said some terrible things.”

In case it wasn't clear that Faith was referring to Jax, she went on to mention him by name:

“I didn’t even know the depth of the crazy things that they were saying. And so like, I got DMs from other shows, from other females on other shows saying that Mr. Taylor had said some crazy things to them that were racial,” she explained.

“So I think he gets a pat on the back a lot. But I think that if you’re going to do it for two people, they should do it for some other people as well.”

And there it is.

Taylor now stands accused right alongside Schroeder and Doute, which puts the ball squarely in Bravo's court.

It's unclear what stars from "other shows" contacted Stowers, but 90 Day Fiance cast member Ashley Martson has also called for Taylor to be fired in response to racially insensitive comments he made about her husband.

"Your man's nose is the size of his head," Jax wrote on Instagram in reference to Martson's husband, Jay Smith, who is black.

"One of the most well-known racial stereotypes is referencing a black person's nose," Ashley pointed out at the time.

Naturally, this comment received no response from Jax, and Ashley has now joined the long, long list of people who believe that Jax is far too problematic to be representing a major television network on one of its flagship shows.

"Did y’all see bravo fired four cast members?" she wrote in response to this week's developments.

"Well @bravotv," Martson continued, "don’t leave out old Jax Taylor."

Ashley's remarks are just the latest in a long line of complaints against Jax, who has the troubling habit of bullying social media users, often without ay provocation at all.

In one recent, bizarre incident, Taylor hurled anti-gay slurs at a Twitter user who disagreed with Jax's opinion about the colors of a hockey jersey.

This incident came close on the heels of news that Jax and wife Brittany Cartwright had hired a homophobic pastor to officiate their wedding.

The pastor was later fired and replaced.

But only after Jax and Brittany spent several weeks resisting pressure from friends and fans to get rid of him.

As Vanderpump fans know, Taylor has a long history of evading punishment and personal responsibility.

But this time, it seems he might finally be held accountable for his actions.