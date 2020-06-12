Faith Stowers: Brittany Cartwright Called Me a Nappy-Headed Ho!

Earlier this week, Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from the show after it was revealed that they had engaged in racially-motivated harassment of a former castmate.

Faith Stowers -- one of only two Black cast member's in the show's eight-year history -- courageously called Stassi and Kristen out during a podcast interview, and now she wants the world to know they weren't the only ones who engaged in deeply problematic behavior.

Stassi and Kristen called the cops on Faith and falsely accused her of violent crimes back in 2018.

While they may have been the worst of the bunch, they received support from the show's most problematic couple -- Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

Faith has called for Jax to be fired from the show, pointing out that he supported Kristen and Stassi's allegations and doubled-down by claiming that Stowers was AWOL from the US Army during filming.

Now, she's reminding the world that Brittany's behavior during that time was almost as bad as that of the people who tried to have Faith thrown in jail.

It seems Cartwright was upset with Stowers for sleeping with Jax Taylor, whom Brittany was dating at the time and would later marry.

It makes sense that Brittany would be upset with Faith (although the majority of her ire should have been directed at Jax), and Stowers openly admits that her behavior in the situation was less than ideal.

However, she's now revealed that Cartwright crossed the line in the aftermath with bigoted remarks that would be wildly inappropriate under any circumstances.

Ironically, it seems Cartwright hurled slurs when Faith was attempting to apologize for sleeping with Jax during a speakerphone call with castmate Scheana Marie.

"I'm like 'Brittany, hey girl! I'm trying to apologize to you. Can we please talk?'" Stowers said during a podcast interview on Thursday.

"But she was still in like a bad space, so she's like cussing and yelling and calling me names and stuff," Faith continued.

"So I'm still trying to remain calm and communicate with her because it's very important for me to hear what she has to say," she she added.

"So I'm trying to talk to her and I can still see that she's upset. So as she's yelling, that's when I heard her say, 'You a nappy-headed ho.'"

Faith acknowledges that Brittany was in a "fragile state" as a result of her future husband's infidelity.

But she correctly points out that that state of agitation in no way excuses Cartwright's bigoted remarks about her hair, which Faith says she "loves and would never change."

"She used that as an insult, which I just didn't understand why she used that as an insult to me," Stowers explained.

"You can call me a ho, but don't call me a nappy-headed ho."

To make matters worse, members of Stowers family overheard Brittany's comment, and Faith says they were deeply "insulted," as well.

"I don't know why she denied saying that. That's her truth. But I know and my family knows that she definitely did say that," Faith said.

"I'm not calling her a racist. I'm not calling any of them a racist," Stowers added, noting that she's simply recounting an event that occurred.

Brittany has denied making the comment, arguing that she "doesn't have a racist bone in [her] body," but Stowers story seems very credible, and it sounds like there were plenty of witnesses.

Earlier, we talked about the need for Bravo to cancel Vanderpump Rules in order to send a message that such hateful behavior will not be tolerated.

Now, we're urging the network to do so as soon as possible in order to distance itself from the cast's bigotry.