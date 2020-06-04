Dwayne Johnson Lays the Smackdown on Donald Trump

Dwayne Johnson is known far more for his acting career at this point than his wrestling career.

But the former WWE superstar returned to his in-ring roots on Wednesday night by cutting a vicious promo against the country's most prominent heel:

President Donald Trump.

“Where are you?” the movie star and producer asked in a video posted to Instagram, addressing the Commander-in-Chief and asking:

“Where is our leader? Where is our leader at this time when our country is down on its knees, begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain with its arms out, just wanting to be heard?”

Johnson, of course, was reacting to the past several days of civil unrest.

In the wake of George Floyd being killed by a Minnesota police offiicer, protests against police brutality have broken out in all 50 states.

President Trump has threatened to unleash the U.S. military on his own citizens in response to the protests, focusing on the instances of violence and looting during these uprisings... as opposed to the underlying issue at stake here:

The systematic racism that has plagued America for centuries.

Johnson's passionate videi nearly nine minutes long.

Despite semi-series rumors that he may run for President one day, these remarrks represent the most political Johnson has ever really gotten on social mediia.

He never mentions Trump by name... but there's no mistake who he's addressing when Johnson calls for a “compassionate leader to step up to our country."

What would such a leader say right now?

"You stand up, stand up with me because I got you. I hear you, I’m listening to you.

"And you have my word that I’m going to do everything in my power, until my dying day, my last breath, to do everything I can to create the change that is needed, to normalize equality because black lives matter."

Johnson -- who talked to his 185 million followers with these powerful words -- also addressed those “all lives matter” critics, saying they are wildly missing the point:

"Of course all lives matter. Every single one. All lives matter because we, as Americans, we believe in inclusivity, we believe in acceptance, we believe in human rights.

"We believe in equality for all. So of course, all lives matter, but in this moment right now, this defining, pivotal, explosive moment where our country is down on its knees…

"We must say the words: Black lives matter.”

The wildly popular star then continued, saying as “we continue to wait for that leader to emerge, I recommended to all of you that we must become the leaders we’re looking for. We become our own leaders -- because we’re doing it now.”

He said he was taking a stand on behalf of his own family.

The viral message concluded by once more addressing Trump, who has been criticized for mishandling the situation.

Johnson said we must strive for change outside of this administration.

“I’ll ask it one more time: Where are you?” he said.

Where is that compassionate leader who steps up and takes accountability for his country and all the people in our country? Where are you? I’ll tell you what, we’re here. We’re all here.

And the process to change has already begun.

You can feel it - you can feel it across our country. Change is happening. It’s going to take time. We’re going to get beat up.

We’re going to take our lumps. There’s going to be blood, but the process of change has already begun.

A few days ago, Taylor Swift also berated and taunted President Trump.

"After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?" Swift Tweeted after Trump referred to protestors as "THUGS," adding last week:

"'When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump."