Dina Manzo's Ex-Husband Arrested for Hiring Mobster to Assault Her Husband... in Exchange for Wedding Discount

Dina Manzo's ex-husband has been arrested.

And the reason why may come as a surprise.

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum's ex, Thomas Manzo, and John Perna, an alleged organized crime soldier, were taken into custody in New Jersey on charges of planning and carrying out an assault on David Cantin five years ago.

Cantin (pictured below) married Manzo in 2017.

According to the indictment:

Thomas "was a co-owner of a restaurant and wedding venue in Passaic County at which defendant John Perna was scheduled to hold a wedding reception on August 16, 2015.

"Many of the guests invited to the reception were members of the Lucchese Crime Family."

It gets far sketchier...

According to the documents, Thomas was "upset" that Cantin "had an ongoing relationship with" his ex-wife, Dina, and "planned to have a violent assault committed on" him "that would leave a permanent facial scar."

In early 2015, Thomas therefore came up with a dangerous quid pro quo.

He alleged "offered to hold the [aforementioned] reception for free or at a deeply discounted price if" Perna "would commit or cause to be committed a violent assault" on Cantin.

Yikes, right?!?

Later that year, "on or about July 18, 2015," Perna and an accomplice followed Cantin "to a strip mall in Passaic County, New Jersey," where the pair "attacked" Cantin "in the parking lot," based on the indictment.

Perna reportedly "used a dangerous weapon, namely a slap jack, with the intent to inflict serious permanent injury" on Cantin.

In "return for the commission of the violent assault" on Cantin, Thomas "fulfilled his agreement to hold the reception at a free or discounted price," the documents continue.

Both Manzo and Perna have been charged with committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity and conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity.

Appearing via Zoom before a federal court today, Thomas pleaded not guilty.

He has been given a bail of $100,000 and will be placed under supervision -- banned from leaving the country -- if he makes it.

Reads a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of New Jersey:

The violent crime in aid of racketeering activity count against both defendants carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The conspiracy to commit the violent crime in aid of racketeering activity count against both defendants carries a maximum potential penalty of three years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud count against Perna carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years of in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The falsifying and concealing records related to a federal investigation count against Manzo carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

At the time of the alleged assault, Dina and Cantin were just dating.

They quietly wed almost two years later on June 28, 2017.

About a month prior to their big day, the couple were brutally beaten as part of a home invasion.

The culprit was subsequently arrested and Dina and Cantin moved shortly afterward to the West Coast.

Tommy and Dina, meanwhile, were married for 11 years before their divorce was finalized in 2016 and the alleged attack took place.