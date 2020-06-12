Dimitri Garcia: Is Amber Portwood's BF Moving to the US For Her?

When word got out that Amber Portwood was dating Dimitri Garcia, a Belgian dad she met on the internet, fans were concerned.

But this wasn't some 90 Day Fiance situation where people were worried that Dimitri was using Amber for a green card.

Instead, the concerns were for Dimitri, who seemed not to realize that he was walking into a lion's den.

Fans, of course, tried to warn Dimitri about Amber's violent past.

But the guy simply wasn't hearing it.

“People change they just have to be fair with the right person,” he recently wrote on Instagram, according to The Ashley's Reality Roundup.

"I'm coming back really fast now," he later added.

Asked for details, Garcia responded:

"Soon really soon. Before my birthday lol"

It turns out that Dimitri's birthday is July 6, which means he'll probably be here in time for his first American Fourth of July.

Hopefully, this one will be a bit more chill than Amber's last Independence Day,

It was on that occasion that Portwood was arrested on domestic violence charges after she flew into a rage and blamed Andrew Glennon for the fact that they missed their local fireworks display.

This caused her to grab a machete and chase Glennon into a bedroom, where he barricaded himselt with the couple's infant son.

Seems like a disproportional response to us.

But hey, Dimitri knows about it, and he's still willing to give Amber a chance, so maybe fireworks are like a really big deal in Belgium, or something,

Whatever the case, fans are wondering exactly how long Garcia is planning to remain in the US this time around.

After all, he was just here a few months ago, and all that flying back and forth (even if it's on Amber's dime) has gotta be getting expensive.

“We really miss each other,” Amber said last month.

“We’re doing what a lot of people are doing. We’re social distancing and virtually dating.”

During his previous visit to Indiana, Dimitri took a lie detector test and attended a therapy session with Amber, because dating Amber Portwood remains a seriously intense experience.

Garcia didn't respond to any questions about how long he'll be here this time, but he seems very optimistic abut his future with Portwood.

He assured one fan that he and Amber will “will last a very long time, despite what people say.”

Dimitri added, "I’m sure we’re going to have a great love story,"

He addressed all concerns about gold-digging and green card-hunting in a recent Instagram post, writing:

“I am not there for money, nor for notoriety or glory.

“I’m here for her. Stop trying to change what I think of her. The past remains the past.

"Surrounded by good people we become a good person. I love it and she love me.”

Well, we wish Dimitri the very best of luck.

We hate to sound cynical, but if Amber's past is any indication, he's gonna need it.