Dimitri Garcia: Is Amber Portwood's BF Moving to the US For Her?

by at .

When word got out that Amber Portwood was dating Dimitri Garcia, a Belgian dad she met on the internet, fans were concerned.

But this wasn't some 90 Day Fiance situation where people were worried that Dimitri was using Amber for a green card.

Amber and Dimitri

Instead, the concerns were for Dimitri, who seemed not to realize that he was walking into a lion's den.

Fans, of course, tried to warn Dimitri about Amber's violent past.

But the guy simply wasn't hearing it.

Amber Portwood Up in Arms

“People change they just have to be fair with the right person,” he recently wrote on Instagram, according to The Ashley's Reality Roundup.

"I'm coming back really fast now," he later added.

Asked for details, Garcia responded:

"Soon really soon. Before my birthday lol"

Dimitri Garcia Photo

It turns out that Dimitri's birthday is July 6, which means he'll probably be here in time for his first American Fourth of July.

Hopefully, this one will be a bit more chill than Amber's last Independence Day,

It was on that occasion that Portwood was arrested on domestic violence charges after she flew into a rage and blamed Andrew Glennon for the fact that they missed their local fireworks display.

This caused her to grab a machete and chase Glennon into a bedroom, where he barricaded himselt with the couple's infant son.

Amber Portwood on Air

Seems like a disproportional response to us.

But hey, Dimitri knows about it, and he's still willing to give Amber a chance, so maybe fireworks are like a really big deal in Belgium, or something,

Whatever the case, fans are wondering exactly how long Garcia is planning to remain in the US this time around.

After all, he was just here a few months ago, and all that flying back and forth (even if it's on Amber's dime) has gotta be getting expensive.

Amber and Dimitri

“We really miss each other,” Amber said last month.

“We’re doing what a lot of people are doing. We’re social distancing and virtually dating.”

During his previous visit to Indiana, Dimitri took a lie detector test and attended a therapy session with Amber, because dating Amber Portwood remains a seriously intense experience.

Garcia didn't respond to any questions about how long he'll be here this time, but he seems very optimistic abut his future with Portwood.

Dimitri Garcia

He assured one fan that he and Amber will “will last a very long time, despite what people say.” 

Dimitri added, "I’m sure we’re going to have a great love story,"

He addressed all concerns about gold-digging and green card-hunting in a recent Instagram post, writing:

“I am not there for money, nor for notoriety or glory.

Amber Portwood Up in Arms

“I’m here for her. Stop trying to change what I think of her. The past remains the past.

"Surrounded by good people we become a good person. I love it and she love me.” 

Well, we wish Dimitri the very best of luck.

We hate to sound cynical, but if Amber's past is any indication, he's gonna need it.

Amber Portwood Meets Belgian Boyfriend For First Time, Makes Use of Gary Shirley Condoms!
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Amber Portwood Biography

Amber and Leah (Teen Mom)
Amber Portwood is a star on MTV's Teen Mom. She is the mother of Leah Leann Shirley, whose father is Gary Shirley, Amber's on-off fiance... More »
Birthplace
Anderson, Indiana
Full Name
Amber Portwood

Amber Portwood

Amber Portwood Photos

Amber Portwood's Boyfriend Dmitri
Amber and Dimitri
Amber Portwood Gives an Interview
Amber Portwood Up in Arms
Amber Portwood on Air
Amber Portwood Reaction

Amber Portwood Videos

Farrah Abraham Coaches Sophia to Bully Amber Portwood: Look! Here Comes Peppa Pig!
Farrah Abraham Coaches Sophia to Bully Amber Portwood: Look! Here Comes Peppa Pig!
Amber Portwood Meets Dimitri Garcia, Introduces Latest Internet Lover to Gary Shirley!
Amber Portwood Meets Dimitri Garcia, Introduces Latest Internet Lover to Gary Shirley!
Teen Mom OG: Drugs! Pregnancy! Medical Emergencies!
Teen Mom OG: Drugs! Pregnancy! Medical Emergencies!