Derick Dillard: Jim Bob Duggar Is Breaking Jill's Heart! We Barely Get to See Her Siblings!

The ongoing feud between Derick Dillard and Jim Bob Duggar is unlike anything we've seen from the Counting On clan previously, and not only because JB usually discourages all displays of strong emotion.

We're sure he justifies it with some sermon about how tears are for women and hell-demons only.

Anyway, the feud is also unique in that this is the first time that we're getting a somewhat unfiltered take on life inside the Duggar clan.

Jim Bob has been keeping his feelings to himself, of course, but Derick has been sharing his views on the situation in surprisingly candid fashion.

In fact, information is the weapon that gives him a slight advantage over his father-in-law in this situation.

Jim Bob might have the money, the power, the name recognition, and the loyalty of most of his 19 children (and their spouses).

But Derick has the truth.

And importantly, he's willing to share that truth with the public in a way that no member of Jim Bob's inner-circle ever has before.

Derick says he's currently working on a memoir about his life as a member of the extended Duggar clan.

But he's not waiting until the book is published to spill some tea about his feud with Jim Bob, and the impact it's had on Jill's relationship with her family.

This week, UK newspaper The Sun published an eye-opening interview with Derick.

He begins by confirming something that had been rumored for months -- Derick and Jill are not allowed inside the Duggar compound unless Jim Bob is present, and they have his express permission to enter.

This is a big deal, as the so-called "big house" remains the family's primary gathering place, and the rest of the family comes and goes as they please.

“Because our visitation to the Duggar house has been restricted and that is where they and their spouses hang out, we have not been able to see other family as much as we would like, so that is difficult," Derick told The Sun.

From there, Derick admitted that his relationship with Jim Bob is "broken," but he's holding out hope that it can still be repaired.

“We do try to invite [Jill’s] brother and sisters-in-laws over as much as [they] can come,” he continued.

“We hope and pray God would restore relationships where there is brokenness," Derick added.

"But, at the same time, we recognize that only God can change people’s hearts and bring healing.”

Derick confirmed that he is writing a book about his fraught family situation, but he says it won't be the salacious tabloid that some readers might be expecting.

“Although the book will be inspired by our own journey, the goal is for it to be relatable, in that is will examine themes that have haunted people for ages," he told The Sun.

"Our story is difficult, but it is not unique."

Derick and Jill have had no involvement with the family's media empire since he was fired from Counting On back in 2017.

Jill quit the show shortly thereafter in a gesture of solidarity.

These days, Derick works as a Grub Hub driver while attending law school.

He claims Jim Bob pockets his kids' reality TV earnings, so burning that bridge has had no major financial impact.

If all goes well, Derick's current gambit might allow him to expose some of Jim Bob's more unscrupulous business practices, and score a nice payday from a publishing house.

It's a win-win in that sense -- though it sounds like Jill's relationship with her father may never recover.