Demi Lovato: ENGAGED to Max Ehrich?!

The coronavirus hasn't demonstrated any intention of quietly going away, but lifted restrictions and summer weather have created the false impression that the pandemic is coming to an end.

And that means it's time for an event we've been anxiously awaiting for months!

No, not a worrisome spike in hospitalizations -- we're talking about the first (hopefully not annual) assessment)of celebrity couples who quarantined together!

There have been some surprising developments (seems like the only ones who saw the Kelly Clarkson-Brandon Blackstock divorce were Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock!), but for the most part, they've been favorable.

Take, for example, the Demi Lovato-Max Ehrich situation.

These crazy kids have only been dating for a few months, but it seems they've been moving at light speed since day one.

From the very beginning, we've been hearing rumors about Max proposing to Demi, but thus far, there's been no official confirmation.

Perhaps because people are desperately craving some good news as a change of pace, those rumors popped up again this week.

But while we hate to be the ones to burst your bubble -- especially since we might all need a bubble to live in if this virus doesn't let up! -- it looks as though Max and Demi are not officially engaged.

Note that we said "officially."

According to new report from Us Weekly, these two are very much planning to get married.

Max just hasn't quite put a ring on it yet.

“He and Demi have been talking about getting engaged, but Ehrich will likely propose with in the next couple of months when quarantine is over," says a source close to the couple.

“They’re very positive influences on each other," the insider adds.

"They’re really excited about their relationship and seeing where things go. Max is totally smitten with Demi.”

Max and Demi clearly aren't making any effort to conceal how gaga they are for one another.

In the captions for these pool pics posted by Demi back in May, both parties dropped the L-word in reference to one another.

Well, sort of ...

Demi captioned the pic "ilysfmiai," which apparently stands for "I love you so f--king much it's actually insane.":

Max one-upped her, commenting:

"ilysfmibmm" (I love you so f--king much it blows my mind).

As for that bit about Max and Demi being "good influences" on each other, it seems Lovato's inner circle loves how happy she is in this relationship, and they can't wait to hear that Max had proposed.

“The quarantine has been really great for Demi. She’s doing a great job at staying sober, healthy and taking care of herself,” a source tells Us.

“[Max is] a really nice guy, and they are happy together.”

But maybe Max should go ahead and wait until 2021 to pop the question -- 2020 is already so tainted.