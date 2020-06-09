Dee Nguyen: Fired by MTV Due to Offensive Black Lives Matter Remarks

MTV is cutting ties with one of the biggest stars of The Challenge.

On Monday, the Twitter account for the long-running reality competition series shared a statement about cast member Dee Nguyen ... following her polarizing comments about the Black Lives Matter movement.

"As a result of Dee Nguyen’s offensive comments on the Black Lives Matter movement, we have severed ties with her," the statement read.

"Out of respect for our Challengers, we'll air our season as planned.

The statement continued:

"We strongly condemn systemic racism and stand with those raising their voices against injustice."

A controversy erupted a few days ago after, Bayleigh Dayton -- who is also a contestant on The Challenge -- shared screen captures of an interaction Nguyen had with a Twitter user over her Blackout Tuesday post.

The social media user told Dee to "READ THE F--KING ROOM."

"All you posted was a black square and went about your day and posting your lame ass thirst traps," the follower continued.

"Wake up!!! People are dying. Smh."

Dee then replied by writing "people die every f--king day" and then fired back as follows:

"U don't know me or what I do. I suggest u wake the f--k up and get off social media."

Yeah. This did not get any better.

Elsewhere, in messages that have since been deleted, Nguyen also shared a post in which she wrote:

"IDK why some of u think I'm anti BLM. I've been saying that since the day I lost my virginity."

Dayton, meanwhile, did not have her co-star's back during this exchange.

"THIS IS NOT A TREND. THIS IS LIFE OR DEATH FOR US," she wrote on Twitter, adding:

"THIS IS NOT HOW YOU SUPPORT BLM. I’m disgusted and disappointed."

"Posting for clout about the death of black people? Shame on you @deenguyenMTV"

Yikes.

These two continued to go back and forth, prompting Christopher Jordan "Swaggy C" Williams, who also appears on The Challenge and is married to Bayleigh, to weigh in.

"Dee acts like a villain on social media then calls every cast member crying her eyes out EVERY DAY saying she's struggling & the fans hate her and she has to 'play the part of a bitch,'" he wrote.

"Fakest person on the cast by far. Does everything for clout...

"Everything is not for f--king clout and drama. The f--k. CLOWN. I'm bout to air her whole s--t out. Using BLM for clout."

After initially whining about "cancel culture" in response to the uproar she created, Nguyen issued an apology on Instagram.

"I am sorry for the insensitive tweet I posted earlier. I was being defensive and not speaking from my heart. But there’s no excuse," she wrote.

"I also want to extend an apology to Bayleigh and Swaggy- who are my cast mates and deserve my respect and compassion...

"Let me be clear I am a POC that crew about BLM. I believe in this movement and I'm stepping away from social media too focus on my wellbeing and mental health."

As you can see above, Nguyen also apologized on Twitter.

In a statement last week, the network voiced its support of the Black Lives Matter movement, writing that the company "stands against police brutality and systemic racism."

"Enough is enough," MTV said.

"#BlackLivesMatter We recognize that changes need to be made on our platforms, at our company, and in the entertainment industry as a whole," read the statement.

"We’re committed to making progress and addressing systemic inequality."