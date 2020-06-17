David Eason: Rushed to Hospital Amid Jenelle Evans Breakup Drama?

Well, it sounds like summer is off to an interesting start on the stretch of North Carolina swampland that Jenelle Evans and David Eason have obnoxiously dubbed "The Land."

Just last week, Eason was arrested twice in one 48 hour period.

Shortly thereafter, Jenelle dumped David yet again.

(Of course, fans have their doubts as to whether or not the separation will actually last this time. Jenelle doesn't have the greatest track record in that department.)

On July 6, David will appear in court on a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from allegations that he pistol-whipped a male friend of Jenelle's when the guy showed up to help her collect her belongings following a fight between the Easons.

Mind you, all of this is taking place just a few months after Jenelle got back together with David following a different violent outburst.

And believe it or not -- there's more!

It's now being reported that David was rushed to the hospital just three days before his back-to-back arrests.

According to Jenelle, Eason woke up in "excruciating" pain but had no idea what was causing the discomfort.

She drove him to the nearest emergency room, and understandably, she had misgivings about going inside.

“I was so scared he had to go inside of the hospital because of Covid-19, sitting there hoping he wasn’t exposed to it," Evans told the Celebernation website.

At least she held off on going in with the guy.

You'd hate to expose yourself to the coronavirus for your spouse, only to have them whack one of your friends with a large gun a few days later.

Anyway, it appears David's distress was caused by fluid-filled cyst behind his knee.

It was drained, and he may need to undergo an ultrasound and possible aspiration.

It doesn't sound like he was prescribed any medications, so it's not like he can blame his freakout on a bad medication interaction.

Currently, it's unclear what David and Jenelle's relationship status is, and there's been no word with regard to who is still living on The Land.

(Our guess would be David, as he has nowhere else to go.)

Evans and Eason have stopped following one another on social media, and she posted a Facebook status assuring her fans that all is well.

"I'm going to take a few days out to myself to gather my thoughts and focus on what's going on so I won't be on social media much," she wrote/

"I love you all for the support that you all have shown me and I'll be stronger and better than ever soon!"

It's good that she's safe -- and presumably far from David.

But fans remain highly skeptical about her ability to ditch this dude for good.

After all, Jenelle already forgave this guy after he shot her dog in front of their kids.

There's no telling how many gun-related incidents he might need to subject her to before she leaves for good.