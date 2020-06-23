David Eason Pistol-Whipping Victim Speaks Out: Those Kids Aren't Safe With Him!

Last week, David Eason was arrested twice in one 48-hour period.

That's not terribly shocking, as David Eason is a menace to society to who should probably be permanently locked away in a dungeon somewhere.

But the story behind the second arrest is flat-out bonkers, even by David and Jenelle standards.

It seems that two close friends of Jenelle's -- Joshua Galloway and James Spivey -- arrived at her home to help her gather her belongings and flee to safety following a particularly bad fight with David.

Given how bad Jenelle and David's fights have been known to get, it's safe to assume that if Evans felt the need to call in reinforcements, this was a truly frightening conflict.

When the friends arrived, Eason pistol-whipped one of the men in front of his daughters and stepson.

He later filed charges against Galloway and Spivey, claiming that Jenelle's friends attacked him with a coat rack.

Now, Jenelle is doing damage control, as Galloway -- an associate of hers since her high school days -- has begun to tell his side of the story.

"I should have known my “friends” were just entertainment buddies. #TrustNoOne," she tweeted on Monday.

"Note To Self: If 'friends' start drama in your past, they will probably do it again. Lesson learned!" Evans continued.

It seems that what got Jenelle so angry was Josh's plan to speak with a YouTuber named Leslie Bass.

"Since I’m the bad guy me & a you tuber are going live here soon just to talk if y’all wanna watch? & ask questions?" Josh tweeted on Monday.

"Don’t be offended if I can’t answer due to court but let’s talk."

In his live conversation with Bass, Galloway made a few remarks that are bound to piss Jenelle and David off -- but he also seemed very guarded and worried about offending the couple:

"They deserve each other. Misery deserves company," Galloway said at one point.

"If anyone wants to say I was trespassing -- why the f--k did I arrive with her. We went there to get her things out of there and get her kids back."

Addressing the topic of why he hasn't followed up with CPS to have the kids removed from what's obviously a very dangerous situation, Galloway stated that he doesn't feel it's place to do so:

"A lot of people are saying I should call CPS. I'm not gonna be that person to come down on her and say, 'This is what should happen,'" he said.

"When people say to call CPS -- I get that it's bad, but there's only so much I can do because it incriminates my case when I say, 'Yeah they were in a bad spot.' I have to look at it from a court perspective," Galloway continued.

"I can't call CPS and say, 'You have to remove these kids,' because that was the whole reason when we went there was to remove them."

Obviously, Josh's comments don't make a whole lot of sense, which is probably why Jenelle seemed more bothered before the interview then after.

Apparently, Josh is under the impression that if you go to remove some kids from a dangerous situation and an adult clobbers you with a gun, your hands are tied.

He clearly believes the kids are in danger on The Land, and yet, he stops short of saying they need to be removed by CPS.

So not only is Galloway not the most formidable opponent from an intellectual standpoint, it seems he's very concerned about the possibility of making Jenelle angrier than she already is.

At one point in his conversation, he denied that Jenelle has been using Suboxone (a prescription medication used to treat the symptoms of heroin withdrawal).

In fact, he claimed that Evans is not on any drugs of any kind -- though it seems Josh does not consider alcohol or marijuana to be drugs.

Josh confirmed that Jenelle and David are in the habit of engaging in ugly fights -- he recounted one incident in which she sought revenge by stealing a crutch David was using due to an injury -- but he seems to believe their home is more stable than it appears from the outside.

Of course, that's a matter of opinion.

He also stated that Evans would "lay down her life" for her children, but we haven't seen much evidence of that mentality.

Anyway, if Jenelle had known that Josh would be so complimentary, she probably wouldn't have been so quick to try and discredit him.