Danny Masterson Arrested on Rape Charges; That 70s Show Star Faces 45 Years In Prison

Shocking news out of Hollywood today, as That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson has been arrested on three counts of rape.

According to records obtained by E! News, Masterson was arrested at 11:30 am on Thursday in connection with three separate incidents that took place between 2001 and 2003.

If convicted, he faces up to 45 years behind bars.

Masterson was initially held in police custody on $3.3 million bail.

He has since been released on bond.

The actor stands accused of raping a 23-year-old woman in December of 2001.

In April of 2003, he allegedly raped a 28-year-old woman.

The third allegation holds that Masterson raped another woman, also 23, whom he invited to his Hollywood Hills home between October and December of 2003.

This is not the first time that the 44-year-old actor has been accused of sexual misconduct.

In 2017, Masterson was fired from the Netflix series The Ranch amid rape allegations.

In 2019, four women -- former members of the Church of Scientology, to which Masterson still belongs -- filed lawsuits against Masterson, the Church, and its leader, David Miscavige.

They alleged that Scientologist leaders had engaged in a conspiracy to help bury the many allegations against Masterson.

All of over the world, lapsed Scientologists are rejoicing at the news that members of the Church -- which they claim is responsible for countless human rights violations -- are finally being responsible.

“Finally, victims are being heard when it comes to Scientology! Praise the lord!” tweeted actress and former Scientologist.

“This is just the beginning Scientology, your days of getting away with it is coming to an end! #justice #scientologytheaftermath.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Masterson's attorney vehemently denied any wrongdoing on his client's part:

"Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify," the lawyer wrote.

"Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife [actress Bijou Phillips] are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out," the statement continued.

"The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false,"

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.