Cory Wharton Responds to Taylor Selfridge Firing: We're Sorry! We Get it! Follow Us Online!

Cory Wharton has broken his silence.

The Teen Mom OG star, who shares one child with Cheyenne Floyd and another with Taylor Selfridge, has spoken out for the first time about the latter getting fired by MTV.

For those who missed it, Selfridge was cut loose by the network this week due to a number of racially insensitive Tweets she posted many years ago.

A spokesperson said two days ago, adding:

"MTV pulled Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media."

The statement from the network concluded:

"MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice."

Selfridge's controversial Tweets are not new.

They were actually a subject of a Teen Mom Season 8 episode, during which Selfridge and Floyd discussed messages written by the former that included such shocking statements as:

I hate it when white girls talk like they're black

We have to greet everyone at work but sometimes I won’t greet the black people cause they scare me.

Black p-ssy is probably really scary.

Despite having already acknowledged the mistakes she made in her past with these Tweets, Selfridge was fired by producers.

With the Black Lives Matter movement in the forefront of the national consciousness these days, there was just no choice.

Late last month, George Floyd was killed by a white police officer and protests have subsequently broken out in all 50 states.

So that brings us to Wharton's take on what transpired this week with his girlfriend and second baby mama.

For starters, Cory tells People Magazine that he has NOT parted ways with MTV or Teen Mom OG.

"One of my favorite athletes of all-time is Kobe Bryant and one of his favorite philosophies is 'control what you can control.'"

"What I can’t control, though, is the decisions that MTV as a company has made," Wharton also told this publication, continuing as follows:

"To those of you that were ready to watch the special, I want to say thank you for your suppor.

"I have such an amazing community that supports me, my family and my daughters."

Wharton is the father of a three-year old with Floyd and just welcomed another lititle girl with Selfridge in April.

"I have not parted ways with MTV. That needs to be understood," added Wharton.

"I’ve learned that burning bridges is never the solution. Even though I have no ill-will against MTV, I am disappointed and saddened by their decision."

"As all of you know, narrative is a very powerful tool. I feel like the narrative that you want about me should be accurate. It should be true, and it should be from me.

"This is why I am putting all of my time, energy and effort into my YouTube channel - The Wharton Family."

"That’s where you’ll get an inside look at my family as we build our life together."

Selfridge is not the only reality star who has been fired in the wake of Floyd's killing and the resulting civil unrest.

MTV also canned Dee Nguyen of The Challenge, while Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute has been fired by Bravo.

"Control what you can control. That’s what I’m doing," Wharton says now.

"I hope you guys see my growth through this response," he adds.

"I’m excited to say all hope isn’t lost, on next week Wednesday (6/17) we will be uploading the birthing video..."

"Thanks and love to you all. Cory, Taylor, Ryder and Mila."

Later, Wharton took to Instagram Live to share how he was feeling with fans -- and fell into tears as he spoke about the mother of his child.

"Taylor is strong and she’s pulling through and I’m super proud of her," he said.

"I feel like she’s apologized for this many times on the network and she’s probably going to have to continue to apologize."

"I know this girl better than anyone else," he adds.

"When you see somebody that you love being painted a certain way and that’s not who she is, it’s hard, man, it’s tough.

"I just feel so strongly about this and I’m really trying to watch what I say because there’s a lot that’s going on right now. It’s tough."

The reality star added he thinks "we’re missing the main message here and that’s that I think that there needs to be change."

"All I’m asking Is that you hold everybody accountable," he continued.

"If you want to go down this route, I just hope they hold everybody accountable."

Adds Cory:

"I think we could have had a moment there where it would have been good to show people can change and have these discussions."

"But it is what it is."

"I’m a little hurt but it is what it is."

Selfridge, for her part, responded to her firing as follows on Instagram:

I apologize for anyone I have hurt or offended in the past.

I have addressed my mistakes many times on the network and I would like to move on and continue to be the best version of myself.

My past does not define who I am today and I hope you guys can see the change.

Please respect my decision to provide a normal, healthy life for my family.