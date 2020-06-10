COPS Canceled After 33 Seasons Amidst Protests of Police Violence

For more than 30 years, COPS has entertained and indoctrinated viewers, like Paw Patrol for adults. But not anymore.

Admidst massive unrest and coast-to-coast protests by millions at home and abroad over escalating police violence, the show has come to an end.

COPS premiered in 1989 and ran for decade on Fox until 2013.

After 25 seasons, it moved over to SpikeTV, which has since rebranded to Paramount Network.

Season 33 of the long-running show, in which cameras follow actual police actions, would have premiered earlier this month.

In light of hundreds of videos of very real brutal police violence against protesters and the protests themselves, that premiere has not aired.

Frankly, COPS was the last thing on anyone's mind considering the very real murders of black Americans -- murders that too often go unpunished.

But the show has long been criticized for being a propaganda tool for police departments, maligning people of color and glorifying police.

In particular, the show was criticized heavily for giving the police whom it films broad powers to veto footage that they do not want to air.

Now, the Paramount Network has confirmed that they are not currently airing the show, and have no plans to change that.

A nonprofit civil rights advocacy organization called Color of Change released this statement on the cancelation:

"For more than 30 years, Cops has miseducated the public and normalized injustice," the statement begins.

The message continues: "Color Of Change has led the effort to get crime TV shows like this canceled."

They have spent years "demanding companies create more honest depictions of crime and policing and cancel shows that misrepresent and promote harmful behaviors."

"We applaud Paramount and its parent company Viacom for taking a stand in response to the global demand for justice," the statement reads.

The message continues "in an industry that plays a major role in shaping the way our country understands crime and policing."

"Now, the company’s peer networks must follow suit and end the enabling of dangerous, fictitious depictions of crime, race and justice," they say.

Color of Change notes that these are depictions "that promote systemic racism."

"For the last seven years, Color Of Change has led a campaign to cancel harmful tv shows like Cops," the statement proclaims.

"Earlier this year," they write, "Color Of Change released a crime television report, called Normalizing Injustice."

It was a report "which details the ways these widely watched shows play a significant role in advancing distorted representations."

These are distorted depictions "of crime, justice, race and gender within our culture."

"It found that Crime television encourages the public to accept the norms of overpolicing and excessive force and reject reform," the statement reads.

The message continues: "While supporting the exact behavior that destroys the lives of Black people."

"Cops led the way, pushing troubling implications for generations of viewers," Color of change laments.

"Now it’s time for other networks to cancel similarly harmful shows," the statement concludes, noting that there is much more to do.