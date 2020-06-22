Colton Underwood: Dating Madison Prewett Following Cassie Randolph Split?!

There's something strange going on within Bachelor Nation.

The folks who have starred in some iteration of The Bachelor and/or The Bachelorette seem to have lost all interest in dating civilians, and now, they're only hooking up with people who have once given or received a rose in the presence of Chris Harrison.

Take this Colton Underwood-Madison Prewett situation, for example ...

As you may have heard, Colton and Cassie Randolph broke up last month, much to the surprise of Bachelor fans, who figured these two were headed for the altar.

Sadly, it wasn't meant to be.

But if you think Colton is gonna leave the ever-growing Bachelor Nation dating pool in search of a new partner, you've got another thing coming.

As Us Weekly reports, fans are convinced that there's something going on between Colton and Madison Prewett, a runner-up from Peter Weber's season.

These days, it's not uncommon for stars from different seasons of the show to reach out to one another in hopes of kindling a romance,

Just look at Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules, who appear to have entered a full-blown relationship.

But what's unusual about Colton and Madison's situation is that she seemed to have an interest in him long before she spent a season competing for Pilot Pete's heart.

Madison tagged Colton in an Instagram post back on March 11, 2019, almost one full year before she made her first appearance on The Bachelor.

At the time, she was just a fan, and it seems she was unable to capture Colton's attention.

These days, however, Madi is about as big a star as you can be in Bachelor world without either "winning" your season, or being cast as the one in charge of handing out the roses.

As a result, it seems that the newly-single Colton is suddenly very interested in Peter's ex.

Last week, Madison posted an ad for the Christian dating service FaithSocial.

"I don’t know about y’all but when I look at what is happening around our world, it can be discouraging and difficult to find hope and to know our role in all of it," she wrote.

"So because of that, I wanted to share somewhere I’ve been able to find a lot of encouragement and hope recently in my life called FaithSocial."

Colton gave the post his seal of approval, commenting simply, "Amen!"

Shortly thereafter, he followed up with his own faith-based post.

“Glorifying and enjoying God is a higher priority than maintaining a tidy, structured life,” Colton captioned the above photo of himself drinking coffee on the beach.

“Give up your striving to keep everything under control—an impossible task and a waste of precious energy,” he added.

“Let Him prepare you for the day that awaits you and point you in the right direction. He is with you continually, so don’t be intimidated by fear. Though it stalks you, it cannot harm you, as long as you cling to his hand.”

“So good,” Madison promptly commented on the post.

The comment immediately exploded with replies, most of them encouraging Colton and Madison to get together.

“When you’re ready, she’s the one!!” one commenter wrote.

Another described the two as a “perfect match.”

As you'll probably recall, Madison took herself out of the running on Peter's season after determining that the two of them were simply too different with regard to their faith and morals.

In particular, she was upset that Peter had slept with other contestants in the Fantasy Suite.

Colton, on the other hand, remained a virgin throughout his season.

As she watched from home, we're sure Madison was impressed by both his purity and his fence-hoppinh abilities.

If we had to guess, we'd say these two will be getting together to not have sex sometime in the very near future.