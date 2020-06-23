Clare Crawley: I Can't Wait to Smell My Suitors!

Clare Crawley has been through quite a roller coaster ride over the past several weeks.

And here's the thing:

She hasn't even started filming her season of The Bachelorette just yet!

But Crawley first garnered a great deal of backlash upon being announced for this role by ABC because she had been away from the franchise for years and also because she was a lot older than any previous Bachelorette.

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and all production in Hollywood shut down, leaving many to wonder whether The Bachelorette would even air in 2020.

Fans were especially curious how a show based entirely around close physical interaction could possibly be shot amid this kind of viral outbreak.

As of a few days ago, we sort of have our answer.

ABC confirmed that Crawley will, indeed, be The Bachelorette and that the series will film inside of a "bubble," according to network executive Rob Mills.

There will be only one location for everyone and the program will emphasize responsible social distancing for all involved.

In other words: There WILL be a season, but it will be unlike any past season in the history of The Bachelorette.

Appearing on the latest episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Crawley expressed extreme enthusiasm for finally getting a chance to get out there and meet her potential husband.

“I’m still in shock, I’m gonna be honest. I am so hyped about it!" Clare said.

'Last week, I literally was, like, ‘Is this even — is this happening?’ Like, I have no idea.

"As a matter of fact, I found out maybe two hours ago actually when I’ll be going down and the final day that I’m leaving so it’s very, very soon!”

Chris Harrison has said there may be some re-casting of suitors amid this pandemic and the necessary changes to the shooting schedule.

But Crawley does know some of the names who are on board... and she's been doing some Internet stalking in response.

“Obviously. What woman wouldn’t, are you kidding me?” she said to hosts Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin about looking up these men on social media.

She then continued:

“I will say this. At first, I really didn’t. I really did not and it was because, I don’t know.

"I just kind of felt like I want to get to know them and regardless, I know how my Instagram is. It’s a piece of my life...

"You have to see and feel it in person and so regardless of what their life is and what it looks like on their Instagram, it’s nice to actually see them in person and I am huge on pheromones, so that’s like the end for me.”

She's not kidding.

The reality star explained that when she smells a man, it's often be a game-changer.

“If they smell like the right smell, that’s everything to me. But I will say, I have looked a little bit. My friends have looked more than I have, to be honest,” she said. “

They’re like, ‘Did you see this? Did you see that?’

"But there are some things where you can kind of tell people’s lifestyles from their Instagram stories, and I see some that are, like, not really my vibe, and others where I look at them and I’m, like:

"‘Oh that’s hot. I can’t wait to meet that guy. I hope he’s on the season.’”

There haven't been many The Bachelorette spoilers because nothing has been filmed just yet.

However, Crawley almost hopes some of her future contestants have been looking her up on the Internet in order to better understand her priorities.

“These guys are my everything so do your research, know that my whole life is obsessed with these two,” she said on the podcast, referencing her dogs.

“Maybe somebody could be allergic to dogs, but take your Zaditor guys! These babies have been here for me regardless so they stay.”