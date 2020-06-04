Chris Trousdale, Former Dream Street Singer, Dies of Covid-19

Chris Trousdale, a singer best known for having been a part of the group Dream Street, died on Tuesday might after contracting coronavirus.

He was 34 years old.

According to TMZ, which broke this tragic piece of news, the ex-boy band star passed away at a hospital in Burbank, California.

A family member has said the cause of death is Covid-19 and complications related to this virus.

“It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of Chris Trousdale on June, 2, 2020 from an undisclosed illness.

"He was a light to so many and will be missed dearly by his family, friends, and fans all over the world. Although it felt like he belonged to us all, the family is requesting that you respect their privacy at this time of grieving.

"Should you wish to make a donation in his honor, please give to ASPCA."

Trousdale joined Dream Street in 1999, at the age of 14, along with Jesse McCartney, Greg Raposo, Matt Ballinger and Frankie Galasso.

The group broke up in 2002, but not before putting out two studio albums and the song "It Happens Every Time," which peaked at #48 on the charts.

Prior to his Dream Street run, Trousdale performed on Broadway as a child actor in productions of Les Misérables and The Sound of Music.

After Dream Street disbanded, he went on to appear on Disney programs including Austin & Ally and Shake It Up.

McCartney, who performed often alongside Trousdale, posted a tribute to the late artist on social media last night.

“It pains me to say that an old friend, Chris Trousdale, from my early days in the music industry has passed away due to complications from COVID-19,” he wrote.

"Chris, in my opinion, was the most popular among us, who had a way of drawing every eye to what he was doing onstage. As an incredibly trained dancer, he would pick up an entire dance number in a matter of minutes; something that would take the rest of us days.

"I truly envied him as a performer.”

Trousdale is only the latest celebrity to pass away from coronavirus or complications from Covid-19.

Others have included:

Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy

Singer-songwriter John Prine

Aliens actor Jay Benedict

Fountains of Wayne

Singer Adam Schlesinger

Country star Joe Diffie

Actor Mark Blum.

May they all rest in peace.