Chris D'Elia Responds to Accusations of Sexual Misconduct with Underage Girls

Chris D'Elia has responded in detail to some truly heinous accusations.

The comedian and actor has long been rumored to be a sexual predator, but those rumors have become more prominent of late due to the claims of a Twitter user named Simone Rossi.

Rossi publicly accused the 40-year-old this week of grooming her to be some sort of conquest when she was just 16-years old, alleging the following a lengthy Twitter thread:

"Imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand up comedian twice ur age and the only reason you never met up and never got physically m*lested was because u had just gotten a boyfriend ur own age."

Rossi proceeded to share supposed screenshots of their interactions, in which D'Elia asked the then-teen, "Can we make out?"

The alleged victim clarified that she and D'Elia never met in real life, yet she stated that she felt he "used the power imbalance between us to his advantage."

It's unclear how Rossi would know this, but she went on to claim that she is "definitely not the only underage girl he did this too."

With this door now wide open online, other women have since revealed their alleged experiences with the star.

Many of these accusations have been published on the Twitter account SheRatesDogs, which has been posting messages it received from other alleged victiims who say they had similar experiences.

"Keep me anonymous but Chris D'Elia did a similar thing to me," reads one of these Tweets.

"I was 19 so not underage but he messaged me on Twitter asking if I'd talk to him more privately and personally and then offered to fly me to LA to hook up.

"I never answered him after that but it was weird, I had tweeted to him quoting his jokes and that's how he replied."

D'Elia starred this past season on the drama You as a comedian with abnormal and illegal sexual proclivities.

He also appeared on Workaholics as a pedophile.

For the record, none of these women have pressed charges against D'Elia.

Many of them say they never met the comedian, but that he solicited photos from them online and urged them to hang out with him after various shows around the country.

Now, meanwhile, D'Elia has responded to this fury of claims.

In a statement to TMZ, he said he "never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point," adding in a pretty weak defense:

"All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me.

"That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle.

"That's MY fault. I own it. I've been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better."

Chris D'Elia has not responded to any attempts by The Hollywood Gossip for further comment.

He latest comedy special, Chris D'Elia: No Pain, debuted on Netflix in April

And we feel pretty safe in stating the following:

He'll never work in mainstream Hollywood again.