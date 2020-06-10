Cheyenne Floyd: FIRED By MTV Amid Race Controversy?!

Cheyenne Floyd posted a photo of her daughter on Instagram Tuesday night.

Normally, there wouldn't be anything especially newsworthy about that, but some fans believe the pic's caption is an indication that Floyd has been fired from Teen Mom OG.

"My whole world & heart sending you kisses," Floyd captioned the photo of 3-year-old Ryder.

"I am going to take a few days to process & feel..I love you all."

Obviously, Cheyenne doesn't come right out and say she's no longer employed by MTV, but the vagueness of her language coupled with the fallout from a recent controversy has given some fans the impression that Cheyenne is the latest reality star to get the axe.

Floyd joined the Teen Mom OG cast back in 2018 as a replacement for Farrah Abraham.

At the time, there was an uproar over old tweets in which Floyd made a number of racially-charged comments that seemed to be part a misguided attempt at edgy humor.

"This little white kid told me I looked like a cat today. I shoulda kicked him in his head," reads one such tweet.

"My mom said I can't see The Help, she knows I already have a problem with white people," Floyd wrote in another.

"Last night I saw it and I wanted to kill every white person I saw," she added.

In addition to those remarks, Cheyenne reposted a tweet that describes her and a friend as "nazi-loving, black power-having, 'kill-a-white-baby-if-i-could' people"

The confusing nature of the tweet aside (it's a little tough for "nazi-loving" and "black power-having" to co-exist as qualities within a single person), it's not hard to see why fans were upset.

But it's also worth noting that the tweets are from 2011 and 2012, years in which Cheyenne was 19 and 20 years old, respectively.

We're sure she wishes she could take them back, and as the generations that grew up with social media enter adulthood, we're certain to see more regrettable "jokes" from public figures.

Still, there are those who would like to see Cheyenne fired for her past remarks.

Among them is former Teen Mom 2 star David Eason.

Eason was fired by MTV in 2018 after hurling homophobic slurs at fans on social media.

Now, he's calling the network out for what he sees as hypocrisy.

“[MTV] only takes action when it benefits them, they don’t actually care,” he wrote.

“If they did [Cheyenne] would have never been accepted to ‘Teen Mom,'" Eason continued.

"Where is the equality with these big corporations? At this point, MTV needs to be held accountable for their racist behavior and discrimination!”

David's remarks are foolish for a number of reasons, not the least of which is that there are several key differences between his situation and Cheyenne's.

(For one thing, she's a star of the show, and he simply married a star of the show).

But MTV is on high alert these days, and network execs are likely more sensitive to allegations of racism than they might have been in the past.

On Tuesday, The Challenge star Dee Nguyen was fired by MTV after it was revealed she launched a social media tirade against the Black Lives Matter movement.

So is Cheyenne next on the chopping block?

Until there's an official announcement from either Floyd or MTV, we won't know for sure.

Whatever the case, it's not hard to see how Cheyenne's cryptic comments might have left fans with the impression that something is afoot.

We'll continue to monitor this situation, and we'll keep you updated as new information becomes available.