Chelsea Houska Flaunts Weight Loss In Bra & Daisy Dukes

Chelsea Houska is commonly regarded as the quietest of the Teen Moms.

But like George Harrison, Art Garfunkel, and other famous "quiet ones" throughout history, Chelsea has developed a rather passionate fan base.

For our younger readers, those are boomer musicians who never posted to Instagram, but if they had, you can bet their selfies wouldn't have held a candle to Chelsea's!

Chelsea has stayed fit in quarantine, and she's been regularly documenting her progress for her 5.7 million social media followers.

How does she do it?

Well, unlike so many slender celebs, Chelsea is happy to share her weight loss secrets.

She chalks all of her success up to the Profile by Sanford weight loss program.

“I’m happiest when I’m healthiest, that’s why I’m SO excited to continue my Profile journey," Chelsea recently wrote on Instagram.

"There have been so many new products at @Profile_Sanford it’s hard to keep up! Umm Profile Ice Cream? Where have you been all my life?! Let’s do this together!!"

Granted, she's paid to say that, but it's hard to argue with the results she's enjoying.

Chelsea rocked some shorts in a recent pic, and apparently, these aren't just any shorts.

The mother of three described them as "fricken amazing," and so comfortable "they're like butter."

And that wasn't the last of Chelsea's unorthodox clothing commentary.

She also posted the pic below, with a caption reading:

"So, I'm the kind of girl that wears the ugliest bras, and I hate when I have to find a special bra."

The text on the pic read:

"I [heart] THICK STRAPS. UGLY BRA WEARERS UNITE!"

We're thinking she might be too hard on herself -- looks like a pretty normal post to us!

Of course, this is the internet in 2020, so Chelsea's pics were not without their share of controversy.

For the most part, fans were quick to applaud Chelsea's commitment to fitness.

But some felt that the reality star is losing too much weight too fast.

"She keeps getting skinnier. I have always been a fan but yeah, pretty sad," wrote one follower.

"You guys... it’s also what she’s wearing and how she’s posing that makes her look so slim," another shot back.

"She looks great and I’m sure she works really hard to look so good."

While we're sure Chelsea would prefer to keep it all positive, all the time, this controversy is nothing compared to the one that erupted on her page last week.

Earlier this month, Houska lost thousands of followers in the span of just a few days.

The fans were upset that Chelsea refused to comment on the police murder of George Floyd and the protests that followed.

It now appears that Chelsea was concerned about police brutality, but she also feared alienating her fans by making a "political" statement.

Hopefully she learned a valuable lesson about the importance of remaining true to one's own belief system.

After all, as social media reminds us every day, trying to please everyone is always a futile endeavor.