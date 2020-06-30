Carl Reiner, Comedic Legend, Dead at 98

Carl Reiner, an iconic writer, director and performer within the world of comedy, died of natural causes on Monday night at his home in Beverly Hills.

He was 98 years old.

Reiner was the father of filmmaker and activist Rob Reiner ... and also the winner of nine Emmy awards, including five for The Dick Van Dyke Show.

Throughout a career that spanned television, movies and the stage, Reiner also earned a Grammy Award and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2000.

As an actor, Reiner is maybe best remembered as the straight man to Mel Brooks in their classic comedy routine, The 2,000-Year-Old Man.

On the big screen, his most memorable recent role was in Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s 11 franchise as the thief and con man Saul Bloom. (Even more recently, he lent his voice to 2019's Toy Story 4.)

As a film director -- the same industry that has turned his son into a giant success -- Reiner’s biggest hits included Where’s Poppa?, Oh God!, and The Jerk.

"Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light," Rob Reiner Tweeted on Tuesday in response to this sad news.

Despite his advanced age, Reiner remained relative well into the 1990s and 2000s.

On TV, for example, he earned a large fan base due to recurring roles on sitcoms Two and a Half Men and Hot in Cleveland, while also doing voice work for Family Guy, American Dad, King of the Hill and Bob’s Burgers.

In the early 1960s, Reiner kick-started his amazing career as director on the hit TV series The Dick Van Dyke Show, which he had originally conceived as a vehicle for himself prior t the network swapped in Van Dyke as the star.

Reiner portrayed Alan Brady on the program, a self-important TV host seen by many as a thinly disguised version of Sid Caesar.

He even reprised the role of Brady on an episode of Mad About You in 1995 and won an Emmy for doing so.

Later on, Reiner guest-starred on Ally McBeal, Boston Legal and House.

Reiner once explained his philosophy of comedy as follows:

“You have to imagine yourself as not somebody very special but somebody very ordinary.

"If you imagine yourself as somebody really normal and if it makes you laugh, it’s going to make everybody laugh.

"If you think of yourself as something very special, you’ll end up a pedant and a bore.

'If you start thinking about what’s funny, you won’t be funny, actually. It’s like walking. How do you walk? If you start thinking about it, you’ll trip.”

Reiner is survived by his three kids: Rob, Sylvia Anne, and Lucas.

He and his wife Estelle had been married for 64 years until she died in 2008.

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Carl Reiner.

May he rest in peace.