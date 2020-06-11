Caitlyn Jenner Showered with Father's Day Praise by Kendall and Kylie

Caitlyn Jenner's gender and her coming out to the world does not change her relationship with her kids -- at least, not for the worst.

Kylie and Kendall are wishing Cait a happy father's day in a public, timely way.

Cait sat down with her two most famous children, Kendall and Kylie, five years after revealing herself to the world on her famous Vogue cover.

Speaking to People, Caitlyn reveals that she told each of her kids, one by one, coming out as trans to them ahead of her public transition.

"Honestly, if one of them had had a problem, I wouldn’t have done it," Cait reveals.

That is a bittersweet statement.

In honor of Father's Day, Cait's name's five year anniversary of being public, and the month of Pride, Kendall is reflecting upon it all.

"When my dad came out as transgender, our relationship grew,” Kendall says.

She recalls: “She could finally be honest with me."

"We could talk about deep emotions she was feeling through that time," Kendall reflects.

"Growing up," Kendall characterizes, "my dad was not usually one to talk about her feelings."

"So," she acknowledges, "that was a big step for us."

Kendall shares that she has been something of a "daddy’s girl my whole life" and that now, "our relationship grows every day."

Years ago, Cait told her fans that no matter her gender or pronouns, she would always be proud to be called "dad" by her kids.

"I used to watch old Olympic videos of my dad," Kendall recalls.

"And," she notes, she used to "wish I could be a part of those spectacular moments with her."

"There are so many stories she tells about her life," Kendall acknowledges.

"And," she adds, "I love to just sit there and listen."

"She has lived so many amazing lives in one lifetime," Kendall remarks.

"My favorite thing to learn from my dad," she reveals, "is about my dad."

Kendall praises Caitlyn for being "Inspiring then and inspiring now."

It's true that the journey of Cait's life has taken her far.

"Because of my dad’s bravery," Kendall praises, "I’ve learned to love what I love and not be ashamed of it."

"She’s been my role model since before I can even remember," she raves.

Kendall shares that she appreciates Cait "from sports growing up to now with her wisdom."

"She’s so brave," she gushes, "and I aspire to be as brave as her one day."

Kylie also spoke about how her father has wowed her over the years.

"My dad has always been an inspiration to me," the makeup mogul praises.

She notes that Cait has succeeded "from winning the gold medal at the Olympics to getting her pilot’s license.”

“However," Kylie affirms, "watching her live out her true self has been the most inspiring of them all."

Caitlyn's Olympic feats were indicative of her dedication and athleticism.

Her business success a combination of hard work, taking risks, and a lot of luck.

But coming out after spending decades as a closeted transgender celebrity, unveiling her identity to the world as a world-famous senior citizen?

"She's our hero," both daughters wholeheartedly agree.

Caitlyn also recalls what it was like to receive her new driver's license in 2015, the first one to ever bear her real name.

"It was so emotional," she recalls. "There I was. Caitlyn Marie Jenner."

"But then, I wondered," Cait says, "did Bruce deserve to be thrown away like this? He did a lot of good things. He raised 10 kids. But I wasn’t turning around."

Notably, while Caitlyn is welcome to use her deadname as she chooses, the rest of us would never do so to a trans person.

Earlier, we mentioned Caitlyn's statement about how she would have remained closeted and living a lie if any of her kids had objected.

We called it bittersweet.

This is because, on the one hand, it's horrifying to imagine her being prepared to live out the rest of her days as someone whom she is not.

On the positive side, however, it is endearing that she did not have to, that all of her children stood behind her.

June is the month of Pride, and Caitlyn is certainly one of the most visible members of the LGBTQ+ community on the planet.

But though she has now spent five years as possibly the most well-known trans woman in the world, her reception has been muted within the community.

Cait has expressed some poor choices when it comes to politics, to put it bluntly. It seems that her wealth has removed her from many of the trans community's struggles.

However, she is learning and growing as a person. Despite her age, hiding who she was for so long means that Cait is still fairly new to the world.