Butch Baltierra, Father of Teen Mom Star, Arrested in Michigan

Butch Baltierra has once again run into trouble with the law.

According to our friends over at The Ashley's Reality Roundup, Baltierra was arrested on Tuesday in Flint, Michigan.

The father of veteran Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra was behind bars as of 5:38 p.m. yesterday, although it's unknown at the moment whether or remains in jail or whether he made bail.

It's also unknown at the moment just what Butch was arrested for.

So, what do we know?

Only the following details, as it pertains to this incident:

Baltierra was booked on a pair of charges; for one, his bond has been set at $4,964, according to county records.

For the other, it looks as if no has been bond offered.

As Teen Mom viewers know well, Butch has a very long history of incarcerations, typically due to his substance abuse issues.

It was revealed on an episode last year that Butch was back in Michigan, following a rehab stint in Texas.

He last served time as an inmate in 2017.

Tyler has tried as hard as possible to stay close to his dad, but he's been an open book about how hard that is.

It's been a major challenge, to say the least.

For example, Tyler offered to fly Butch up to be there when his granddaughter, Vaeda, was born in 2019.

But then dad stopped responding to his son's text messages and Tyler was pretty crushed in response.

“Maybe it’s just really not that important to him,” a clearly pained Tyler lamented, on air, adding at the time:

“Isn’t it crazy to choose drugs over your kids, too. Isn’t it crazy to want to go to prison over being there [for them]?”

It sure is, but that's drugs for you.

Then, just over two months ago, Tyler's wife Catelynn offered an update on Butch - and it wasn't a very positive one.

“We don’t really talk to [Butch] that much,” Lowell said in March. “Honestly, we don’t really know exactly how he’s doing.”

Catelynn went on to say that, in the past, she and her husband would have tracked Butch down.

They've encouraged him to re-enter rehab and tried to make sure he committed once he did go.

These days, though? With two little kids at home and plenty of their own stresses and concerns?

Catelynn told the celebrity gossip tabloid In Touch that taking care of Butch had really started to weigh on Tyler's mental health.

Sadly, there really wasn't anything the duo could do any longer anyway, other than take away from their own kids' well being.

“I think it’s sad that he always relapses,” she said.

“I hope and pray that one day he will be clean and stay clean forever,” said Lowell, implicitly admitting that her faith is limited.

Sadly, however, despite no confirmation yet that Butch's arrest is drug-related, this does not appear to be the case.

We wish Tyler's dad well.