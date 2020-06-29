Brock Davies Sends (Sexy) Message of Support to Scheana Shay in Wake of Miscarriage

Scheana Shay opened up just a few days ago about a personal tragedy.

Thankfully, though it's not one the Vanderpump Rules star must go through on her own.

As previously detailed by Shay herself, the long-time Bravo personality recently suffered a miscarrage after just a few weeks of pregnancy.

"For those of you who have followed my fertility journey and freezing my eggs the last year and a half, I didn’t think I could get pregnant on my own,” Shay said on her “Scheananigans” podcast, adding:

“My doctors told me that it would be close to impossible.”

And yet: it happened.

Shay went on to explain that she felt sick one morning... so she took a pregnancy test while FaceTiming her boyfriend of nine months, Brock Davies, and it came back positive.

She then took four more.

And the unexpected news was then confirmed by a doctor.

“We were freaking out, but just so excited because we didn’t know or think this was possible,” the star continued on her podcast.

Sadly, following a trip to San Diego with Davies, Shay explained she was “freaking out” after “bleeding all weekend” and went to see her doctor who prescribed progesterone pills.

A subsequent visit to her OB/GYN revealed in an ultrasound that “there was no heartbeat.”

It was “just devastating. We were so excited. Gone so quickly. It’s still been a lot to process," wrote Shay, who has never made a secret of her desire to be a mother.

“Now I’m at home and I’m just waiting to naturally miscarry,” she added.

“I’m just literally sitting here waiting, feeling normal but still treating my body as if I’m pregnant, which is a complete mindf—k because I know there’s still something there, but I haven’t passed it yet."

Just such a tragedy all around.

Thankfully, as noted above, Scheana isn't going through this alone.

She's been talking a lot to Stassi Schroeder, who is expecting her first child.

And, over the weekend, Davies posted the following photo on Instagram and wrote as a caption:

"She has my back and I have Hers."

Davies is an F45 trainer and a rugby player. He's 30 years old. And he appears to be in this relationship for the long run.

He later shared a similar photo on his Instagram Stories and wrote: “I got you honey…. Smooth seas doesn’t make good sailors."

Shay, for her part, shared Brock's post on her account, writing in response:

“My man! @brock_davies I always will have your back!”

Davies is the father to a pair of kids, both of whom live in his native country of Australia.

He's received some flak from Internet trolls who wonder why he isn't spending more time with them.

"What about your children in Australia,” one person wrote, for instance, in reply to his support for Shay. “That’s f-cked up.”

Added another: "Take care of the ones you made first."

Davies actually wrote back to his critics, saying online:

This is true, and I will continue to work towards building the relationship with them. The kids have a great mother and stepdad but I promise you I am doing my part to be with them.

But Scheana wasn’t having it.

“[Brock Davies] honey you don’t have to explain yourself to strangers! Ever!!!” she wrote.