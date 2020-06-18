Brittany Cartwright: SLAMMED For Defending Jax Taylor's Abusive Behavior!

When Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules earlier this month, fans immediately began to speculate about the future of the show.

After all, Stassi and Kristen were not alone in their problematic behavior -- in fact, at least one Vanderpump star seems to have committed far worse misdeeds.

We're talking, of course, about Jax Taylor.

Calls for Taylor to be fired from Vanderpump Rules have been a constant presence on social media for several months,

And they've only gotten louder in response to recent events.

We now know that Taylor also falsely accused Faith Stowers of committing violent crimes -- the exact behavior for which Schroeder and Doute were fired -- and yet somehow, he's still employed by Bravo.

It would be impossible to rattle off all of the cringe-inducing mini-scandals that Taylor has been invlolved with during his eight years in the spotlight.

In the past year alone, Taylor hired a homophobic preacher to officiate his wedding, then refused to fire the guy despite a mountain of evidence pointing to his bigotry.

Jax then doubled-down on his views by hurling homophobic slurs at a stranger on Twitter, all because the user expressed an opinion about a hockey jersey that Jax disagreed with.

What a guy, right?

No wonder everyone's having such a hard time buying the "Jax is a changed man" narrative that Vanderpump producers tried shoving down our throats.

On Tuesday, Jax had an opportunity to redeem himself with the last Vanderpump reunion show of the season (and, most likely, of all time).

Granted, the episode was filmed before news of the Faith scandal broke, but no doubt many viewers saw it as a final opportunity for Jax to prove that he's something other than the bigoted bully he's come off as thoughout much of his career.

Instead, he doubled down on his boorish misconduct.

He ranted, he raved; he excused inexcusable behavior, and he screamed at co-stars who were attempting to calmly tell their side of the story.

And to make matters worse, he dragged his wife down with him.

Brittany Cartwright was once regarded as a counterbalance to the cynical narcissism that's so prevalent among the members of the Vanderpump cast.

But either she had it in her all along, or a few months of marriage to Jax Taylor really changed Cartwright for the worse.

Whatever the case, she was screaming and name-calling and berating right along with Jax on Tuesday night.

It was quite a sight to behold.

And it seems that Brittany lost quite a few friends in the process.

On Twitter, viewers lambasted Brittany for not only defending Jax's abhorrent behavior but for joining in with it, as well.

“Listen I give @BNCartwright credit for sticking by her husband but my GOD she has become intolerable. She just makes excuses for him….. sad,” one person tweeted.

“This season and especially the reunion she has been absolutely insufferable. She should be so ashamed of what’s she’s become," another wrote.

One low point seemed to come when the cast was having a laugh about Jax's repeated promises to change his ways, and Brittany began screaming at people she recently considered her best friends.

"I'm disgusted," she shouted at Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.

"We're trying to talk about my relationship and have a real conversation and you're acting like a child. Good for you."

We suppose a few years of relative fame and fortune would change anyone, but Brittany appears to have done a complete 180.

Unfortunately for Cartwright and her future earning potential, Jax made a powerful enemy during the reunion special.

In a moment that absolutely boggled the minds of viewers, Taylor attacked Andy Cohen during the episode.

Cohen was not only the host of the show, he's also the president of the Bravo network.

To see publicly Jax accuse Andy of insincerity and manipulative behavior was to witness a bizarre act of self-destruction.

At one point, Jax claimed to be “very good at apologizing," suggesting that she skill enables him to manipulate those around him.

Andy poignantly disagreed.

“I’ve watched you apologize a million times and not mean it at reunions,” Cohen quipped.

We get the feeling Jax won't be apologizing on any more reunion shows.

Will he be fired? Will Vanderpump be given the axe entirely?

Tough to say -- but it's almost impossible to imagine turning on your TV and seeing Jax Taylor in new episodes of ... well, anything.