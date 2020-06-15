Brittany Cartwright: Headed For Breakdown Amid Mother's Health Crisis?

These are strange times in the lives of the Vanderpump Rules castmates.

Last week, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from the show after it was revealed that they had engaged in what appeared to be targeted, racially-motivated harassment of a black co-star, Faith Stowers.

Shortly thereafter, Faith pointed out that Jax Taylor had also falsely accused her of criminal acts, an allegation that was supported by his tweets on the subject.

Now, fans are calling for Jax to be fired from Vanderpump, along with Stassi and Kristen.

In fact, the demands have been so prevalent that many are shocked Taylor still has a job.

It seems almost certain that Jax will be fired before a new season of Vanderpump begins filming (if that ever happens).

But producers might have a very good reason for holding off on announcing their decision.

It seems the mother of Jax's wife, Brittany Cartwright, has fallen seriously ill.

According to an insider who spoke with Us Weekly, Brittany's mother “is currently in the ICU due to serious complications from bladder surgery."

"Brittany has been beside herself and asking for prayers," the source adds.

"She is planning to go to Kentucky to be by her mother’s bedside next week – it’s been complicated having visitors at the hospital due to COVID-19 which has been very difficult for Brittany and her family.”

The insider goes on to say that Cartwright is having an especially difficult time given all that's transpired in the past week.

“Brittany is beyond overwhelmed,” the source tells Us.

“Her mom is in the hospital, in the ICU, and that matters more than anything else," the insider adds.

"Imagine dealing with that and combating comments calling her a racist, when she is anything but that?”

Despite claims Brittany called Faith a "nappy-headed ho" after she learned Jax had cheated on her with Stowers, Brittany has maintained that she "doesn't have a racist bone in [her] body."

“She’s being hit at all angles,” the insider says.

“This week has been a lot for her. However, her sole focus has shifted to her mom. That is undoubtedly her top priority and all she is concerned with focusing her energy on."

As fans who watched the short-lived Vanderpump spin-off about Jax and Brittany's time in Kentucky know, Brit is extremely close with her mother.

"Her mom is her whole world and she’s very worried. She’s also blessed to have a strong support system by her side," the source says.

"Jax has his flaws, but when it comes to being Brittany’s rock, he has not wavered," the insider says.

Yeah, "Jax has his flaws" might be the understatement of the century, but apparently, he's been there for Brittany in a big way this week,

"He is unconditionally and wholeheartedly there for her, as are her closest friends," says the source.

"She knows she is loved and supported as she navigates through this really difficult time.”

Brittany and Jax got married back in June of 2019, but the wedding was on fans' minds much more recently than that thanks to how heavily it was featured in the latest season of Vanderpump.

Needless to say, this is probably not how the Cauchis imagined their first year of married life playing out.

In addition to the unexpected developments of the past few weeks, Jax and Brittany seemed to skip right over the honeymoon stage of their marriage and head right into their first rough patch.

He raged about nothing in particular; she fretted that he was cheating on her again ...

In short, Jax and Brit had all the same problems they'd always had, but now they were magnified by marriage and home ownership.

As they face the most difficult period of their relationship, it remains unclear what sort of effect all these recent challenges will have on their relationship.

Fortunately, as the future begins to look more uncertain than ever before, at least these two can take some comfort in the fact that they still have each other.

Jax may not always be the ideal partner, but it sounds like he's exactly what Brittany needs right now.

Our thoughts go out to Brittany and the entire Cartwright family during this incredibly difficult time.