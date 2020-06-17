Brittany Banks: Did She Get Divorced Before Marrying Yazan?

As we already described, there have been too many lies on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2.

One of those dishonest partners is Brittany Banks. Is she really marrying Yazan without filing for divorce?

"I’m moving to Jordan in just a few days," Brittany told the camera.

"But," she confessed, "I’m keeping something from Yazan and his family,"

Brittany was harboring a secret "and I’m super concerned about how they’re gonna react."

"I married my ex five years ago," Brittany recalled, "and it didn’t work out how I thought it would."

"Three months later, he was taken by ICE and deported," she lamented.

Brittany explained: "My ex-husband was living in the United States his entire life."

"He came over from Haiti," she revealed, "when he was three years old."

"I met him when I was 17 and we were in the same group of friends," Brittany shared. "We hung out all the time."

'He seemed like a really cool guy," she characterized, "and one day he asked me to be his girlfriend."

"After about three or four years of dating," Brittany narrated, "we decide that it was time for us to get married."

"From our date of marriage," she revealed, "we were only together three or four months before he was deported."

Brittany married her ex, who was born in Haiti but lived his life in the US, on March 30, 2015.

This was just a matter of days after her 22 birthday.

Brittany finally filed for divorce on September 9, 2019.

The motion for a default judgment in the divorce was allowed on February 11, 2020.

Naturally, fans want to know if Brittany really began filming without having filed for divorce.

It can be a little tough to say, because 90 Day Fiance rarely lays out the specific dates for fans to follow.

But September? Brittany's attorney notes, for the camera, that she has not filed for divorce just yet.

Brittany did not actually say that, as Starcasm points out, which may be a clue that they hyped up a little drama for the cameras.

For another clue, we can look at the timelines of Brittany's castmates.

Kenneth Niedermeier left for Mexico on November 30, 2019.

Generally speaking, it is understood the stars of each season film on similar timelines -- if not exactly with the same departure and arrival dates.

So even if Brittany began filming two months earlier, on September 30, she would already have filed for divorce weeks before this.

Now, some folks think that Brittany may have filmed as recently as March of 2020.

Early that month, she did upload a number of photos and videos of herself clearly in Jordan.

However, Brittany likely uploaded these photos later and filmed last year.

There is evidence that she locked down for the pandemic in the US, in Chicago, beginning later in March.

Additionally, back in November, Brittany's social media posts began to include indications that she may have converted to Islam.

As we know, she asserted very strongly early in her season that she was not interested in converting to any religion.

Given her very devout social media posts in November of 2019 -- and no one is more pious than the convert -- Brittany may have had a change of heart.

That would mean that she filmed some time earlier last year, and may mean that she truly did begin filming before filing for divorce.

Either Brittany filed for divorce before filming for the show and the show made it look like she had waited longer, or she really hadn't filed yet.

Both are deeply messy possibilities.

There is not currently any ironclad proof either way -- all that we can say is that she was granted the divorce judgment just days before Valentine's Day.

You know what? We're starting to get "second season" vibes from these two, if they are really still together. Only time, and TLC, will tell.