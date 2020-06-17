Brittany Banks: Did She Get Divorced Before Marrying Yazan?

by at .

As we already described, there have been too many lies on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2.

One of those dishonest partners is Brittany Banks. Is she really marrying Yazan without filing for divorce?

Brittany Banks is Excited and Nervous

"I’m moving to Jordan in just a few days," Brittany told the camera.

"But," she confessed, "I’m keeping something from Yazan and his family,"

Brittany was harboring a secret "and I’m super concerned about how they’re gonna react."

Brittany Banks and Yazan on Instagram

"I married my ex five years ago," Brittany recalled, "and it didn’t work out how I thought it would."

"Three months later, he was taken by ICE and deported," she lamented.

Brittany explained: "My ex-husband was living in the United States his entire life."

"He came over from Haiti," she revealed, "when he was three years old."

Brittany Banks on Instagram

"I met him when I was 17 and we were in the same group of friends," Brittany shared. "We hung out all the time."

'He seemed like a really cool guy," she characterized, "and one day he asked me to be his girlfriend."

"After about three or four years of dating," Brittany narrated, "we decide that it was time for us to get married."

"From our date of marriage," she revealed, "we were only together three or four months before he was deported."

Brittany Banks and Yazan for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Brittany married her ex, who was born in Haiti but lived his life in the US, on March 30, 2015.

This was just a matter of days after her 22 birthday.

Brittany finally filed for divorce on September 9, 2019.

The motion for a default judgment in the divorce was allowed on February 11, 2020.

Brittany Banks pic with Yazan Abo Horira

Naturally, fans want to know if Brittany really began filming without having filed for divorce.

It can be a little tough to say, because 90 Day Fiance rarely lays out the specific dates for fans to follow.

But September? Brittany's attorney notes, for the camera, that she has not filed for divorce just yet.

Brittany did not actually say that, as Starcasm points out, which may be a clue that they hyped up a little drama for the cameras.

Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio on Instagram

For another clue, we can look at the timelines of Brittany's castmates.

Kenneth Niedermeier left for Mexico on November 30, 2019.

Generally speaking, it is understood the stars of each season film on similar timelines -- if not exactly with the same departure and arrival dates.

So even if Brittany began filming two months earlier, on September 30, she would already have filed for divorce weeks before this.

Brittany Banks and Yazan Get Cute on Instagram

Now, some folks think that Brittany may have filmed as recently as March of 2020.

Early that month, she did upload a number of photos and videos of herself clearly in Jordan.

However, Brittany likely uploaded these photos later and filmed last year.

There is evidence that she locked down for the pandemic in the US, in Chicago, beginning later in March.

90 Day The Other Way: Yazan says Brittany looks so cute

Additionally, back in November, Brittany's social media posts began to include indications that she may have converted to Islam.

As we know, she asserted very strongly early in her season that she was not interested in converting to any religion.

Given her very devout social media posts in November of 2019 -- and no one is more pious than the convert -- Brittany may have had a change of heart.

That would mean that she filmed some time earlier last year, and may mean that she truly did begin filming before filing for divorce.

Yazan says family is the most important thing

Either Brittany filed for divorce before filming for the show and the show made it look like she had waited longer, or she really hadn't filed yet.

Both are deeply messy possibilities.

There is not currently any ironclad proof either way -- all that we can say is that she was granted the divorce judgment just days before Valentine's Day.

You know what? We're starting to get "second season" vibes from these two, if they are really still together. Only time, and TLC, will tell.

90 Day Fiance The Other Way Recap: Family, Lies, and Another Baby Mama
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags:

90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiance Photos

Baby Girl Lisa Hamme Marries Usman Umar
Baby Girl Lisa Hamme and Usman Umar are Married
Armando Rubio Cuddles with Hannah Rubio
Armando Rubio, Car Selfie
Evelyn Halas Shows Off Massive Baby Bump
Colt Johnson is Intrigued

90 Day Fiance Videos

Colt Johnson Gushes Over NEW Brazilian Girlfriend Jess Caroline on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After!
Colt Johnson Gushes Over NEW Brazilian Girlfriend Jess Caroline on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After!
Andrei Castravet is Still a Huge Jerk in 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Sneak Peek
Andrei Castravet is Still a Huge Jerk in 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Sneak Peek
Avery Warner: Tom Brooks Hit On Me Because He's a 90 Day Fiance CREEP!
Avery Warner: Tom Brooks Hit On Me Because He's a 90 Day Fiance CREEP!