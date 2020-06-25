Britney Spears Ascends to "Queen B" Title, Feels Wrath of the Beyhive!

For months, now, Britney Spears has been making quarantine more bearable by engaging sweetly for her fans.

But after she appeared to take a swipe at Beyonce, the Bey Hive is abuzz with fury. Oh no, Britney!

"To all of my fans who call me Queen B," Britney addressed her beloved followers on Instagram.

"I believe this would be more accurate," she suggested.

What followed was a series of bee emojis, all of which was alongside a graphic of a crowned, jewel-encrusted golden bee.

That was a heartwarming post ... except to members of the Bey Hive, and to those who fear their wrath.

"Omg beyonce is the queen b," asserted one commenter.

"Beyonce is Queen B," another insisted, admonishing: "Don’t get it twisted Brit."

"Beyonce fans not gonna like this," one fan wrote with a sense of trepidation.

"Oh lord baby girl," another wailed and lamented, "we can’t take the Hive."

"Shots fired beyhive," a commenter taunted, seemingly hopeful to watch conflict erupt.

"Nooooo," another fan wailed. "Beyonce’s fans are going to come after her!"

"Please be nice Hive," that same fan preemptively pleaded.

"There’s only one queen b, and her name is BEYONCE," hollered a commenter. "Put the crack down and control yourself sis."

"Beyonce who?" asked an extremely brave fan. "You’re the real queen."

"You are Queen Britney for sure," agreed another.

That same fan continued, gently suggesting: "But the Queen B title is for someone else. You’re amazing."

As you can tell by the fact that some of Britney's own fans were quaking in their boots, the Bey Hive has a bit of a reputation.

Beyonce herself is amazing, talented, charitable, progressive, legendary, and more.

Some of her most vocal, outspoken fans have a reputation for being hostile and entitled cyberbullies -- though the same is true of many stars.

Incidentally, while Queen Bey is indisputably Beyonce, she is certainly not the only one to be called Queen B. Nobody owns that letter.

Lorde's first big hit, "Royals," includes the line: "You can call me Queen B."

Gossip Girl's most legendary and life-changing character, Blair Waldorf, was also known as Queen B.

Additionally, DC Comics includes a supervillain by the name of Queen Bee. In some versions, she is a literal monarch.

Britney has had an eventful year -- and not in the horrifying way that 2019 was eventful.

For example, just last month, Britney had her first new music release in years.

Though the song was familiar -- previously an overseas exclusive -- for the first time, fans in the US can stream it.

On the other hand, back in April, Britney revealed that she had accidentally burned down her home gym.

She had left candles burning and, well, a tragic accident happened. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

We just hope that she never (oops...) does it again.

And just a few days ago, Britney and her hunky model boyfriend Sam Asghari, who recently reunited after lockdown, headed to the beach.

In addition to their ever-overpowering hotness as a couple, fans noticed one thing that stood out.

Despite there being no one apparently around them, both Britney and Sam were wearing masks.

When fans asked, Sam took to the Instagram comments to explain why they were using an abundance of caution.

They are both public figures, he reasoned, and were taking photos to share with millions of Britney's fans.

It only made sense for them to make a show of responsible choices, as a reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic is getting worse, not better.

Britney and Beyonce have actually worked together in the past, notably in a Pepsi commercial two decades ago.

The two of them and Pink were gladiators in an arena in the commercial (Gladiators were super topical at the time, after a recent film).

Notably, Pepsi correctly predicted which three pop stars from that era would be household names even decades later.