Briana DeJesus Quits Social Media After Baby Daddy Brandishes Gun, Drugs

Briana DeJesus is outta here, folks.

Late last week, the Teen Mom OG star announced she was taking a "personal break" from Instagram, prior to posting a mysterious quote about "leaving" people.

It's pretty clear to whom and what DeJesus was referring, however.

"I will soon be taking a personal break from this account," wrote DeJesus on May 30, adding simply: "No longer answering DMs on this page."

The mother of two then told followers she'll only be replying to messages on her beauty account.

For what reason?

"Sometimes you just gotta leave them where they wanna be left," Briana continued in a separate post... alongside a sleeping face and waving hand emoji.

DeJesus made this declaration after Devoin Austin, the father of Briana's oldest daughter, Nova, posted a video on his Instagram Story of his friend rolling a blunt on Friday with the caption:

“It’s April 20th in this MF.”

The 27-year-old moron then showed off a sizable amount of weed on a scale that read 4.2 grams.

Also in this same footage? A gun was very clearly seen sitting on the coffee table.

Devoin even went ahead and posted a TikTok video three hours after sharing these images.

It featured him dancing with eight-year old Nova, implying that he had been spending the day with his daughter -- on the same day he was sorting drugs and keeping a weapon handy.

If that was really the case, DeJesus shouldn't just leave social media.

She should call Child Protective Services.

According to The Sun, Briana is furious over this incident, while Devoin is defensive.

He insists his gun is licensed and that Nova has never seen marijuana or the weapon while inside his home.

Both of these things may be true, but DeJesus has expressed plenty of hesitation in the past over Austin spending time with their child.

In April 2019, for example, DeJesus said that Devoin almost killed their daughter.

"He f-cked up big time and I’ll never trust him again," she wrote at the time, adding by way of scary explanation:

"Lol I gave that man an inch and he took a whole f-cking yard and ducked up bad and Nova is never allowed to be with him alone again."

Austin allegedly got wasted a year ago and was at a pool with Nova, who was unable to swim at the time.

Once Briana learned this was happening, she rushed over and picked the infant up, fearing that her drunk baby daddy being near water with her young kid was a dangerous combination.

Earlier this month, Briana also criticized Devoin for buying Nova a pet snake ... which bit the youngster on the day they got it.

Briana and Devoin appeared together on the MTV reality show 16 and Pregnant, with viewers seeing first-hand back then just how rocky their romance appeared to be.

Austin, who has a criminal record, has seemingly turned his life around over the past couple years, which is why he's been given more responsibility as a father.

Now, though?

Despite Briana wanting her baby daddies to step up during the ongoing pandemic?

He may have forfeited these parenting privleges once again.