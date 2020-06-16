Brian Austin Green: Dating Courtney Stodden After Megan Fox Split?

This year, the unthinkable happened: Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are really over.

It looks like Brian may be moving on from his marriage with none other than Courtney Stodden.

On Saturday, June 13, Brian Austin Green was spotted out and about with the beautiful Courtney Stodden.

The 46-year-old actor and the 25-year-old singer and media personality were seen together in the afternoon.

Restaurants have for some reason reopened in California despite the pandemic, and the two stopped by to grab some Mexican food.

That sounds delicious ... but was it also a date?

To be clear, they didn't pack on any PDA.

For all that we know, this could have just been a friendly outing between a man and woman who are both moving on from long-term marriages.

That said, observers could not help but note that they looked like a very cute (potential) new couple.

And though Courtney had a mask with her as a common sense safety precaution, she was also spotted smiling.

Brian married Megan Fox in 2010, at a time when she was one of the most discussed and thirsted-after celebrities on the planet.

She's still a gorgeous actress, but these days, must of her time is spent devoted to her children.

Now, it has been more than three weeks since the pair announced their split.

Megan has been widely rumored to have moved on by dating Machine Gun Kelly.

Meanwhile, Courtney Stodden was catapulted to fame when she became a child bride.

At 16, Courtney married actor Doug Hutchison, who at the time was 50 years old.

Their 2011 marriage, permitted by Courtney's parents, caused a significant stir as propelled Courtney into the limelight.

Their marriage had its ups and downs. In 2018, Courtney filed for divorce, and that divorce was finalized in January 2020.

Since this outing between her ex and Courtney, Megan has confirmed her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

Courtney and Brian, however, have yet to put a label on what may have been a simple lunch.

Some on social media have speculated that it may have been a publicity stunt.

Honestly, if you want to generate media buzz, there are much worse ways to do it than go grab a bite to eat in pleasant company.

Come to think of it, though, Courtney and Brian might make a lot of sense for each other -- if they choose to pursue a relationship.

Brian is not too unlike Courtney's ex, in that he is an older actor.

Courtney, like Megan, has a sensitive soul and has been outrageously portrayed for years.

Are these superficial similarities? Absolutely. But they are what we have to go on.

Some nay-sayers may argue that this relationship is nothing but a rebound -- possibly for both of them.

Courtney has spent two-fifths of her life married, though part of that marriage was just on paper.

Similarly, Brian has spent a decade in his marriage, and he and Megan were already head over heels before they exchanged vows.

Is diving into this relationship now going to doom them to fail -- if that is indeed what they are doing?

Well, not necessarily.

It's not just that some rebound romances turn out to be successful for years (just look at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, right?).

But not all romances have to last a decade and end in marriage (and then in either death or divorce).

People are allowed to have a good time and enjoy each other's company. After a breakup, that can be very healing.