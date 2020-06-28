Brandi Glanville: Uhhh... Did She Just Post a Photo of Herself Kissing Denise Richards?

They say that a photo can be worth 1,000 words, right?

If that truly is the case, then Brandi Glanville just said a whole lot about her past and her feud with Denise Richards.

On Saturday, Glanville shared a photo on Twitter of herself sharing a kiss with an unidentified woman... who looks an awful lot like her nemesis Richards.

“Making dinner for my fam/neighbors – #snack on this,” the 47-year old wrote as a caption to the mysterious and possibly revealing snapshot, as you can see below:

What? Is that too small, grainy and out-of-focus for you?

No problem.

Let's take a look at this larger version, shall we?

In the many replies over the past 24 hours or so, fans started to question the lady's identity, even pulling out photos of Glanville wearing the same top when she and Richards went out together last year.

Case solved, perhaps?!?

Back in January, of course, all H-E-Double-Hockey-Sticks broke out after Glanville alleged that she and Richards had been sexually intimate with one another.

Glanville then repeated this accusation on an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, at least according to a trailer for upcoming installments.

“Denise and [husband] Aaron [Phypers] have this whole open thing,” she tells the other women on a future episode, adding:

“I f—ked her, woke up the next morning [and] she said, ‘Aaron can never know this. He’ll kill me.’”

Wowza, right?!?

Richards, however, has strongly denied any such fling occurred and has reportedly stopped filming the Bravo series out of protest.

Later in the aforementioned trailer, Richards issues a warning to a producer.

“Please do not air this. It’s very bad,” she says. “Bravo has a choice. If they ever want me to be on the show, they need to cut that.”

Reporting on this rumor, meanwhile, has been decidedly mixed.

“Denise has never been intimate with Brandi, ever," one Us Weekly insider claims, while a second insider has alleged that the women “hooked up on more than one occasion.”

With her latest Tweet and photo, Glanville is simply stirring the pot.

With the program on hiatus, she's probably just trying to anger Richards into responding in order to stoke attention and publicity.

But, hey, it's working!

Because even though the women in Brandi's cryptic photo are only pecking, let's be honest: They are DEFINITELY Richards and Glanville.

Does that mean the two totally boned? Nope.

It may have just been an innocent and harmless smooch.

But the result has still been a new round of questions regarding the relationship between Denise and Brandi.

"Denise was stunned to hear that Brandi was saying they hooked up and she has an open marriage,” a source close to the situation previously Hollywood Life.

"All of this has actually sparked the end of Denise and Brandi’s friendship."

Well, yeah. D'uh.