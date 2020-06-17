Becca Kufrin: "I Don't Know" If I Can Stay Engaged to Garrett

It hasn't been a real surprise to anyone that Garrett Yrigoyen has bad takes on recent events ... with the possible exception of Becca Kufrin.

Initially, Becca almost defended Garrett. Now, she has given more thought to who her fiance truly is as a person.

Becca has realized that her initial reaction to Garrett's "thin blue line" clownery was just not good enough.

Some might describe Garrett's actions as trying to unhinge his jaw to swallow an entire authoritarian boot, metaphorically speaking.

To hear Becca tell it afterwards, his words were a little tone deaf ... but she was convinced that his heart was in the right place.

Now, after some soul searching, Becca seems to understand that she can't keep ignoring who Garrett is, at his core.

On her podcast this week, Becca is addressing her regrets about her previous comments.

First of all, she apologizes to Rachel not giving their previous talk “more care and thoughtfulness on her end."

"We wanted [our first conversation] to be impactful," Becca notes, "we wanted it to be respectful."

"We wanted it to be uncomfortable -- which it was," she acknowledges.

"But ultimately," Becca says, "we wanted that conversation to hopefully make a change in our listeners’ hearts."

"And Rachel," she credits her cohost, "you did succeed where I did not.”

Becca explains that she had truly not been in the right headspace at the time to tackle such an important topic.

The reason for that was that she had been “back in Minneapolis dealing with the loss of my grandfather.”

"When we recorded the podcast," Becca details, "it was 18 hours after Garrett’s social media post."

"So," she explains, "I was dealing with trying to first wrap my head about that."

"And also dealing with discord within my relationship," Becca acknowledges, "and what it was causing between my family."

"So, in that moment," she explains, "it felt like the reservoir in my brain had reached a maximum and I couldn’t process everything at once."

When it comes to her engagement to Garrett, which has lasted more than two years despite Becca's better judgment, she gets honest.

"All I can say right now" regarding her relationship, she admits, "is that I don’t know."

"I can’t give anything more than that," Becca says apologetically.

At the very least, that is an honest response.

"It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss," Becca emphasizes.

"And," she continues, it's something that they are trying to "do work on at home at this time."

"And that’s where the work will remain," Becca affirms.

"And," she shares, "that’s really the best can give you at this point."

Rachel responds: "The fact is, is that when you have someone who’s willing to learn."

She continues: "How as a friend can I not be willing to help out and be there for you?”

That does not mean that she is endorsing anything with Becca's fiance.

Becca may still be making up her mind, but Rachel -- like so many of us -- has already rendered a verdict.

“Now Garrett, that’s a different situation," Rachel states.

Simply put, she announces: "I don’t f--k with Garrett."

"I don’t need to," Rachel explains.

"But you and I have a different relationship," she acknowledges, "and so I appreciate everything that you just said."

Becca still sounds like she has a foot in two worlds.

One world is a world of her beliefs in human rights, in equality, in good values and positive change for the world.

The other world is her relationship with Garrett, one that has in many ways changed how fans view her.

But it's definitely progress to hear her acknowledge that she cannot speak for her fiance, and that she is still sorting things out.

Curiously, Becca Kufrin also shared an Instagram Story this week.

After making a reference to Dexter, she shared photos of a pile of garbage bags loaded into a vehicle.

Some fans have speculated that this may mean that either she or Garrett are taking some physical space apart.

While a lot of fans would be happy to see it, others aren't willing to bet on it.