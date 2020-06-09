Bachelor Nation Urges ABC to Diversify Amid Black Lives Matter Protests

It's not the most important movement at the moment.

Not by a very long shot.

But it is related to the most important movement taking place at the moment, and every little bit counts, right?

We speak here of The Bachelor Diversity Campaign, which was launched on Monday by 10 Bachelor viewers who connected through a fan Facebook page.

This campaign is urging the ABC franchise to (finally!) diversify its lineup and "consistently cast BIPOC (black, indigenous and people of color)" as protests across the nation and around the globe have shown support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

This fatal incident continues to have an impact on individuals from all walks of life and businesses from all industries.

For The Bachelor, though, a push for the series to depict more minorities on screen certainly isn't new.

"Representation matters, and it is one of the most important ways our country can embrace its diversity and evolve," read a statement from the group.

"We will use our power as viewers and fans to hold ABC and Warner Bros. accountable and demand they use their platform in a more thoughtful, race-conscious, and socially responsible way.

"It’s time that ABC, Mike Fleiss, and Warner Bros. take demonstrable action to address the inequalities in casting, screen time, and employment of minority groups."

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have aired a combined 40 seasons over 18 years.

In that time, Rachel Lindsay remains the only African-American lead.

As she recently made clear, Lindsay is both angry and ashamed over that fact.

"There's been one person of color in 40 seasons," Lindsay said in a recent interview. "We have 45 presidents. There has been one person of color.

"We are literally on par to saying that you are more likely to become the president of the United States than you are to be the lead of this franchise. That is insane."

The Bachelor Diversity Campaign is calling for the season 25 Bachelor star to be a black man -- and is also asking for people of color to make up “at least 35 percent of contestants each season,” along with a more diverse production team and other affiliated requests.

Last fall, Mike Johnson made it clear he wanted to be The Bachelor and was nearly cast in the role.

Alas, it eventually went to Peter Weber.

Tyler Cameron, who competed on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, posted a link to the petition via his Instagram Story on Monday.

He also lashed out at a user who screamed that ALL lives should matter, not just black ones.

“No s—t Joanne but black lives matter the most right now because they are the ones whose lives at most at risk,” Cameron wrote.

“Here’s an example … I know you have no problem going for a walk around your neighborhood and have no worries at all. That simple freedom isn’t the same for a person of color.”

"I can't believe we have to FORCEFULLY ask them for this," Tweeted Diggy Mooreland, who appeared on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette, yesterday.

In just one day, the petition has nearly 45,000 signatures, including franchise alums like Lindsay, Cameron, Nick Viall, Lauren Burnham, Nicole Lopez-Alvar and others.

"If we're going around talking about Black Lives Matter and what's important and how we need systemic change," Lindsay said in an interview with Afterbuzz on Friday....

"... then let's talk about systemic change when it comes to The Bachelor."