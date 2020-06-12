Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Thank Fans for Support, Provide Post-Miscarriage Update

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are trying, you guys.

They're doing the best they can amid very trying and tragic circumstances.

But, as you might expect, it hasn't been easy.

In a YouTube video shared about two weeks after the former Bachelor lead and his wife revealed they had suffered a miscarriage, Arie and Luren provided fans with an update on Tuesday, June 9.

“Thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown us over the past week,” Burnham said in the footage.

“It’s been a tough time for us. It’s been a tough time for everybody in the world, obviously. There’s a lot happening.”

She's referring here, of course, to the outbreak of protests nationwide over the killing of George Floyd and the push for police reform and racial equality.

Oh, and the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to kill over 1,000 people per day and yet has almost been forgotten about across the country.

While Burnham spoke in this video, the couple’s 12-month-old daughter, Alessi, kissed her face over and over and over again. So very precious.

The former Bachelor then chimed in as follows:

“We’ve read a lot of your comments.

"So much overwhelming support for us, and it just really put a smile on our faces because this has been a really tough week especially for Lauren, but we’re getting through it day by day.”

At the very end of May, Arie and Lauren shared this personal tragedy with their followers.

"We hope that by talking about this, we can make other couples going through these times a little less lonely," Arie said in the video that revealed the miscarriage.

This video was 27 minutes in length and it took fans through every step of the sadly short-lived pregnancy journey.

You can watch below:

“A little over a month ago, we got the most exciting news and we found out that we were pregnant with our second baby,” the ex-ABC personalities captioned their YouTube reveal on May 30.

“We made so many plans.

"We bought a new house with more space, we planned how we wanted to tell you all and we envisioned our future with Alessi’s little brother/sister.”

They went on to explain:

“We were planning to share our journey through pregnancy with you, but unfortunately we didn’t get the happy story we had hoped for.

"We decided to share this part of our journey with you, because well, we share everything with you!"

Burnham had previously told Us Weekly that she had a challenging pregnancy the first time around due to all the weight she gained, but that she really wanted to give her daughter a sibliing.

Arie and and Lauren got married January of 2019 in Hawaii, four months before welcoming their baby girl and about a year after Arie dumped Bachelor winner Becca Kufrin for Burnham.

"It's been hard holding this back from everybody," Arie also said in the May 30 video. "Trying to pretend like nothing is going on is really difficult," Lauren says in the footage.

"I feel like this is kind of the best way for us to tell the whole story."