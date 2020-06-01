Anna Duggar: FIRED From Counting On?!

Last week, TLC announced that Counting On Season 11 would premiere on June 30.

After months in which the network seemed to go back and forth on whether or not to even renew the controversial reality series, fans now had a premiere date and even an extended trailer to salivate over:

The two-minute clip provided much fodder for discussion, and, as usual, diehard Duggar fans dissected it in search of clues for what's in store.

Most of what they found was not surprising.

Jinger Duggar announced that she's pregnant with her second child just days before the trailer dropped, so the Vuolos' gingerbread reveal didn't come as much of a shock.

Nor did the fact that Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard did not appear in the preview.

Dillard was fired from the show back in 2017, and his wife quit in a misguided gesture of solidarity, though she has appeared on Counting On in the years since.

Of course, the reason the Dillards won't be appearing on camera this season probably has more to do with the fact that Derick has been feuding with Jim Bob Duggar.

Anyway, regardless of the reason behind it, the Dillards' absence did not come as much of a surprise.

Fans were shocked, however, to see that Josh's wife, Anna Duggar, did not make an appearance in the trailer.

Anna's husband, of course, has not appeared on the show in five years as a result of revelations that he molested five young girls, four of whom were his sisters.

But even in the aftermath of the Josh Duggar sex scandals, Anna continued to make appearances on the show.

We don't know for certain that her absence from the preview means her time on the series has come to an end, but as many fans have pointed out, this is the first time she has not appeared in the initial trailer for a new season.

There are many theories as to why Anna may have been asked to leave the show, and most of them have to do with the Homeland Security raid of Josh's place of business.

The Duggars have done a good job of keeping the details under wraps, but given the fact that HS investigates human trafficking cases, it's widely believed that the raid had to do with Josh's employment practices.

Whatever the case, it was not a good look for the disgraced sexual predator.

These days, Jim Bob is in damage control mode following months of familial strife.

And the last thing he needs is yet another scandal drawing attention to the fact that his family's wholesome image is just a carefully-constructed facade.

It looks like Anna's career as a reality star may have been collateral damage in his rebuilding efforts.

And we doubt Jim Bob is losing much sleep over that fact.