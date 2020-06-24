Angelina Pivarnick: Did She Overreact to Snooki & JWoww's Wedding Speech?

If you're a Jersey Shore fan, then you probably already have an opinion about the speech that Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, and Deena Nicole Cortese gave at Angelina Pivarnick's wedding.

And based on the tweets we've been reading, it's probably a very strong opinion.

In the months leading up to the nuptials, it seemed like the entire internet was Team Angelina.

When the text of the speech was leaked, the public was universally horrified by the idea of a bride's so-called friends standing up in front of her guests and calling her "trash" and a "dump."

But at the time, very little was known about the context of the speech.

For starters, Angelina essentially begged her friends to roast her, and she informed them that Chris Larangeira's best man would not be holding back in his remarks.

Sure enough, the guy got up there and really teed off on the nelyweds.

Snooki, JWoww, and Deena followed suit with a comparatively tame speech in which they touched on some of Angelina's most famous scenes and catchphrases from her time on Shore.

Without context, referring to a bride as the Staten Island Dump on her wedding day seems pretty cruel.

But if you're a Jersey Shore fan -- and presumably, everyone in that room had seen the show at least once -- then you'd see the comment for what it is: a good-natured inside joke.

And then there was the matter of Angelina's reaction.

As many fans have pointed out, the bride laughed throughout her friends' speech and only became upset upon learning that her husband and some of her guests were offended.

Sometimes offense is a delayed reaction, especially in cases where the offended party is expected to smile and play along in the moment.

But many viewers felt that Angelina overreacted and was unreasonable in her refusal to accept her friends' apologies.

Some have even gone so far as to allege that Pivarnick killed the Jersey Shore franchise by reacting in such a harsh fashion.

That may sound extreme, but it's worth noting that Snooki retired from the show as a result of the negative reaction to her speech, and it now sounds as though JWoww will follow suit.

"Jenni, I’ve been rooting for you Deena and Snooki since day one! You girls and the boys are the only reason i watch the show tbh," one fan tweeted this week.

"Like i told my husband, she was laughing until she realized she could blow it up and turn it around."

"She wrecked her own damn wedding. This chick LIVES for drama and attention and it ain’t cute. #byeangelina," another echoed.

"She wanted the speech to be real and wanted to know what people really thought," a third chimed in.

"She told that to @JENNIWOWW a few weeks before the wedding. She didn’t care until she seen that Chris was upset about it.

"Then she says she wants to go outside and blow up. Attention is what she wants."

A fourth viewer expressed a similar view, tweeting:

"Watching last nights episode I’m with you 3. She showed her true colors & ruined her own day.

"That speech was funny it wasn’t malicious. At least you 3 have one another. Stay strong mamas @snooki @DeenaNicoleMTV @JENNIWOWW we know what was in your hearts."

Yes, for the period of time between the wedding and the date when fans finally saw the speech for themselves, Angelina was briefly the most popular woman on the Jersey Shore cast.

But now, it seems public opinion has done another 180, and she's once again at the bottom of the heap.

There's a debate to be had about whether or not Snooki and company were out of line with their comments -- but there's no denying that Angelina is likely to suffer more from her reaction than she did from the speech itself.

And she may find that it's too late to save her newly-kick-started career.