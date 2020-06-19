Angelina Jolie Admits: I Divorced Brad Pitt for "Well Being" of My Kids

by at .

It's been a minute since we heard from either Angelina Jolie or Brad Pitt on the subject of their shocking divorce.

But now the actress has come out and opened up this romantic wound via a VERY revealing interview with Vogue India.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: A Photo

In a feature piece with the aforementioned publication, Jolie offfered up perhaps her most candid assesment to date of the couple's 2016 split, telling the outlet that the decision to separate after two years was done with "the wellbeing" of their six children in mind.

These six kids, of course, are;

Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Isn't that right, Angelina?

Brad and Angelina Us Weekly Cover

“I separated for the well-being of my family,” the 45-year old stated simply, elaborating as follows:

“It was the right decision. 

"I continue to focus on their healing. 

"Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Throwback Pic

Back when Jolie filed for divorce, rumors ran rampant around the Internet of Pitt possibly having a drinking, drug and/or anger problem.

The actor allegedly got involved in an altercation with Maddox on board a private jet not long before Jolie decided to officially end the relationship, with the FBI even investigating this claim...

... but never bringing any charges against Pitt.

Brangelina Photograph

Remaining on the topic of her kids, Jolie told Vogue how she raised her adopted children -- Maddox, Pax and Zahara -- and embraced their different backgrounds in the process.

"Each is a beautiful way of becoming family. What is important is to speak with openness about all of it and to share," she said.

"‘Adoption' and ‘orphanage' are positive words in our home.

"With my adopted children, I can't speak of pregnancy, but I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time."

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Divorce Story

Jolie and Pitt have only uttered the occasional remark about the other since their divorce.

Last year, for instance, Jolie told Harper's Bazaar that she would “love to live abroad, but "I'm having to base [them] where their father chooses to live," taking a slight jab at her ex.

"All adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world that is meeting yours," Jolie continued in this new interview.

"When they are from another race and foreign land, that mystery, that gift, is so full. For them, they must never lose touch with where they came from.

"They have roots that you do not. Honor them. Learn from them."

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, In Better Times

For his part, Pitt has confessed to drinking way too much back in the day.

He hasn't directly discussed his ex-wife in a long time.

Jolie, meanwhile, really tried to focus in this case on her sons and daughters and what it's been like to raise this kind of unique family.

Jolie

"It's the most amazing journey to share. They are not entering your world, you are entering each other's worlds," she said, concluding:

"I did originally think not to adopt from Vietnam because Mad was Cambodian and the two countries have a complex history.

"Then I was reading a book on human rights and found myself staring at an image of a Vietnamese fighter held captive by Americans.

"I thought of my own country and our involvement in south-east Asia.

"I thought of focusing on a future where we were all family. I am very blessed to have been allowed to be their mom. I am grateful every day."

13 Reasons Angelina Jolie is the Antichrist
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Angelina Jolie Biography

Angelina Jolie: Is She Pregnant Again?
Angelina Jolie is mind-numbingly gorgeous. She also likes adopting kids and taking her clothes off in movies. We approve of both those... More »
Born
Birthplace
Los Angeles, California
Full Name
Angelina Jolie Voight

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie Photos

Angelina Jolie Looks Gorgeous
Angelina Jolie in Peru
Angelina Jolie with a Hat
Angelina and Billy Bob
Billy Bob Thornton, Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie With Billy Bob Thornton

Angelina Jolie Quotes

I'm very happy. Unlike most women, I love being pregnant... You just feel like everything about your body is there for your baby.

Angelina Jolie

Yeah, yeah, we've confirmed that already.

Angelina Jolie [after being asked if she's having twins]

Angelina Jolie Videos

Angelina Jolie Issues Plea: Check In With Loved Ones During Quarantine
Angelina Jolie Issues Plea: Check In With Loved Ones During Quarantine
Brad Pitt vs. Angelina Jolie: Major Custody Battle Ahead?
Brad Pitt vs. Angelina Jolie: Major Custody Battle Ahead?
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Clash Over Child Support
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Clash Over Child Support