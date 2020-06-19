Angela Deem: I Am NOTHING Like Baby Girl Lisa Hamme!

All season long, 90 Day Fiance fans compared the controversial Baby Girl Lisa Hamme to another star, the polarizing Angela Deem.

Despite some superficial similarities, Angela says, she and Lisa have nothing in common.

Like Lisa, Angela is a white American woman who married a significantly younger Nigerian man.

Both women are in their fifties -- Lisa is 53, Angela is 54.

And, as a number of 90 Day Fiance viewers have observed, both women have lived their lives in such a way that they look a bit older than they are.

Additionally, Lisa and Angela are both incendiary personalities.

Whether they are berating their husbands or clapping back at their own "fans," they have strong, aggressive personalities.

And both have been known to seriously get into it with their castmates.

Despite those apparent similarities, Angela Deem insists that they're very different.

"No comparison," Angela declares to Entertainment Tonight when the parallels are brought up.

"All I can say about that," she opines, "is there’s only one Angela."

Angela makes reference to Usman's musings over the idea of getting a second wife if Lisa cannot have a baby to save their marriage.

Given Lisa's age, that seems extremely unlikely. If she were to get pregnant, it would even be dangerous.

Angela does admit that she can relate to that -- she herself has struggled to "tote" a child with Michael.

As for Usman Umar ... Angela and Michael are not fans of the self-styled "Souljaboy" rapper.

Fans have been accusing Usman of trying to use Lisa to hitch a ride to the United States.

That said, Usman has said that he is no longer interested in coming to America, but fans aren't sure what to believe about him.

"I feel really bad for Lisa," Angela admits.

"All due respect to everybody," she admits, "I wouldn't put up with Usman one damn minute."

Wow, Angela. tell us how you really feel!

"One damn minute," Angela emphasizes. "And I don't like to cut nobody down."

"I think Usman knows exactly what he’s doing," she accuses.

Angela points out that her husband agrees, "because he hasn’t fooled Michael at all."

"Good luck to Usman and his music," Angela says unconvincingly.

"But," she says, "you're after a woman’s heart here."

"And whether I like Lisa or don't like Lisa," Angela argues, "the point is, she's still a human being."

"And she still has feelings," Angela says of Lisa.

"And the way it looks, and the way it sounds," she adds, "you didn't do her no good."

So Angela may not identify with Lisa, but she has some real bones to pick with Usman.

For instance, Angela strongly disapproves of Usman's changes of heart regarding Lisa.

"All due respect to him being from Michael's country," Angela says, "I don't want to cut him down, but it's plain and simple."

"I mean, it's cut and dry," she expresses.

"You don't just sit there wondering if you want more wives," Angela declares.

"And you don't sit there and say on these Instagram Lives," she accuses, "that you never loved her."

"But on the show, you say, 'I love Baby Girl,' well which is it?" Angela demands to know. "You switch in 15 minutes."