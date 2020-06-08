Anfisa Nava SLAMS Jorge: Don't Believe My Lying Criminal Ex!

One month ago, 90 Day Fiance alum Jorge Nava was finally freed from prison and is now picking up the piece of his life.

Now, his soon-to-be-ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko Nava is delivering her own life update -- and hitting back against what he is

Anfisa is sharing an update from her YouTube channel.

Many of her erstwhile castmates are speaking their minds on 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined.

Anfisa is affirming that she is having nothing whatsoever to do with the spinoff.

Even so she is hitting back at what has been said about her -- particularly by her ex, Jorge.

"There were some things said about me that were not very nice," Anfisa complains in the YouTube update.

"And lot of people came to my social media," she reveals, "especially my last YouTube video."

"And," she describes, these hordes of critics "started leaving their negative opinion."

Folks, there are a lot of things for which you can give a celebrity a hard time. Ghosting her ex doesn't seem like one of them.

Anfisa opines that these were criticisms "that is based on nothing"

She explains that she doesn't consider these opinions worthwhile 'because nobody heard my side of this story."

Nonetheless, it had a real impact on her desire to engage on social media.

"So," Anfisa explains, "that just kind of killed my desire to post anything on YouTube."

What sorts of things had people heard?

Well, Jorge told fans that Anfisa told him that she wished that he had been sentenced to 12 years behind bars, not 2 and a half.

She was allegedly trying to ditch him the moment that he went behind bars.

In particular, though, Jorge says that Anfisa fully ghosted him after his weight loss garnered media attention -- because she was jealous.

"If people are committed to misunderstanding me and misjudging me," Anfisa now reasons.

She continues: "they’re going to do it no matter what."

Anfisa laments that they will do so "no matter if I do good things, do bad things, whatever.”

“People still gonna talk," she acknowledges.

Anfisa also is thanking her fans and longtime followers for their continuing interest and support.

"I’m here for you," she affirms, "and not for the haters."

Sometimes, "fans" and "haters" can be a sort of Venn Diagram.

Fans turn on stars or get angry with them all of the time.

"If you see, like, somebody saying something about me somewhere else," Anfisa acknowledges to her fans.

She suggests that in that case, "then chances are very high that it’s not true."

That is ... certainly one way of phrasing things.

Of course, a report could also be true but not something that Anfisa wishes to discuss or for her fans to know.

Anfisa also notes that she has some "really great news."

After studious work, she has graduated from community college, officially.

She now plans to transfer to the University of California, Irvine later this year.

That is fantastic!

Last year, Anfisa entered her first bodybuilding contest and won.

"No competing for me this year," she announces, adding: "maybe next year, we’ll see how it goes.”

“Right now, I decided to put my attention into other things," Anfisa explains.

She explains that she is focusing on things "like school and creating my app so I could help you guys."