Amy Roloff Finally Responds to Racial Unrest: "My Heart is Broken"

Amy Roloff just needed some time to gather her thoughts.

And now that she's done so?

The Little People, Big World star has many thoughts to share.

"I have to admit, I’ve struggled this week or more with all that is going on," Roloff posted on Instagram yesterday, referring to the killing of George Floyd and the subequent protests that have broken out nationwide.

"I didn’t know what to say when I felt so much. I was conflicted. Do I post for the sake of posting and being a part of the noise?" the reality star asked.

Based on this statement -- which makes perfect sense in our opinion -- Amy has perhaps read some of the criticism that's come her way of late.

Some social media users have been critical of both Amy and her ex-husband because they've remained silent in the face of this historic unrest.

As it turns out, though, Amy really just didn't want to speak out of turn.

"This is important. This is what I felt I needed to do," she continued on Sunday, including with her message photos from some of the aforementioned protests and adding:

"I needed to take time to listen, to understand, to read and be more informed... and I’ll still probably get it wrong.

"I’m sad. I’m scared. I’m lost. I’m horrified. My heart is broken."

From there, Amy cited the painful video of Floyd being killed by a police officer in Minnesota late last month.

The officer, who has been arrested on second-degree murder charges, knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.

"I can’t imagine the horrific last 8:49 minutes of #georgefloyd life and what he endured. Others saw, watched and stood by. He must have thought why isn’t anyone helping me as he took his last breath.

"I was numb. Why? How can this still be happening?'

On what social media dubbed Blackout Tuesday last week, other members of Amy's family posted a blank black box on Instagram and Audrey Roloff also shared a liturgy.

Neither Amy nor Matt acknowledged the occasion, though; nor did they mention Floyd or anything related to this national uprising over the several days.

Because they didn't care?

No, Amy now explains. Because she just needed to think of the proper thing to say.

Continued the TLC personality:

"Yet, as I try to take time to listen, to read and be more informed and understand all this I realized this has been happening to the black community for decades facing the injustice, the inequality, racist biases, everyday fear....

"I won’t try to fully understand but I knew I had to check within my own self and heart.

"Can I make a difference?. I don’t know how but I can try, even if it is in a small way."

This gets to the heart of the issue for many.

At the very least, they can listen and try to learn and simply keep an open mind when it comes to an issue as deep-seated as racism.

"I’m thankful for all the peaceful protesters taking a stand for injustice in my community and all over the country," Amy wrote.

"I’m thankful for so many coming together in support and wanting to make positive change for the black community that will also be good for all. Do we realize that?

"I hope we do now. I’m thankful for all those doing good and the right thing standing up among those in their midst that aren’t."

It's clear that Amy really has taken the time to consider her message here.

"We all need to take action but it will be different in how we do that individually and that’s ok. I know I will find a way and must. This has to end," she continued.

"This has to change and it can.

"It will take each one of us to do our own reality check inside and be a part for good."

In conclusion?

I don’t like being judged or have people afraid of me or think less than. I can only imagine 100 times more what black individuals face everyday.

I’ll keep praying, keep loving like Jesus loves, the faith and hope. Don’t lose hope.