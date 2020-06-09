Amy Duggar: I Know I'm Not Racist ... But I Can't Speak For Jim Bob

These are strange times for the Duggar family.

Counting On Season 11 is just around the corner, which means that the family is in promotional mode, attempting to drum up ratings by focusing on the more wholesome aspects of life inside reality TV's biggest brood.

But at the same time, a series of scandals and feuds has forced Jim Bob and company to be more cautious than ever regarding what sort of information goes public.

The most high-profile of these is the rift between Jim Bob Duggar and Derick Dillard, which threatens to expose some of the patriarch's shady business dealings, as well as his strained relationships with his adult children.

But there are members of the younger generation of Duggars who have struggled to get along with Jim Bob -- most notably, cousin Amy.

Yes, ever since the days of her earliest appearances on 19 Kids and Counting,

These days, the so-called rebel Duggar has settled down -- Amy welcomed her first child with husband Dillon King -- but apparently, that's not enough to convince Jim Bob that she can be trusted.

Recently, Amy participated in an Instagram Live chat with gossip vlogger Katie Joy, but it seems Jim Bob was successfully able to limit both the topics of conversation and the size of the audience.

At one point, Amy was asked about her relationship with Jana Duggar, but she was prevented from answering the question.

“You have an NDA!” someone off-camera reminded her according to The Sun.

According to the tabloid, Amy then laughed and said, "Stop! You’re going to get us in trouble!"

We'll have to take The Sun's word on this one, as the video was removed from Instagram almost as soon as the interview was finished/

"I had the chance to speak with Amy Duggar King. While this video was premiering, I received a message from Amy that someone wanted the video down. Someone," Joy ominously tweeted about the removal.

"When I found out shortly after this video went live and while it was premiering that this video would need to come down, I was shocked," she added.

"Nothing was said negatively at all about this family.”

Shortly after the video was removed, Amy tweeted, "I've said it once, I'll say it again ... 'A woman's voice should never be silenced.’”

Unlike some members of the extended Duggar clan, Amy has been quite vocal in her support of the Black Lives Matter protests that have sprung up all over the country in response to the police murder of George Floyd.

"F Racism. I could have typed that several different ways, but lets all agree it just needs to stop," she recently tweeted.

This prompted fans to ask how her ultra-conservative family feels about the current situation.

"Are you having any uncomfortable convos with your family?" one follower asked.

"Are you being actively anti-racist? Just curious.”

"My family as in Dillon & I do not have one racist bone in our body," Amy replied.

"And we will teach Daxton to love all people as well!"

Note how Amy emphasized that she was only talking about herself and her husband when she said her family is not racist.

Did she specifically call out Jim Bob as a bigot?

No, but then again, she's legally not permitted to talk about the guy in public forums.

Given how much Amy has been shading Jim Bob in subtle, passive-aggressive ways recently, you can be sure they're not on the greatest terms with one another.

And we're sure she'd have a LOT to say about the man and his beliefs -- if only she were allowed to do so.