Amber Riley on Lea Michele: Yes, She Sucks. But Who Cares Right Now?!?

Amber Riley doesn't disagree, you guys.

She's not about to sit here and tell you that she got along well with Lea Michele on the set of Glee back in the day.

But the actress is here to put things in a little bit of perspective.

Over the past few days, Michele has been dragged like very few before her in Hollywood.

The star, best known for having played lead character Rachel Berry on the aforementioned Fox musical comedy, Tweeted that "Black Lives Matter" in the wake of the George Floyd killing and subsequent, nationwide protests.

Instead of receiving support for this sentiment, however, Michele garnered backlash from ex-colleagues who blasted Michele for being a hypocrite.

And an all-around terrible person.

Samantha Marie Ware led the charge.

An actress who appeared on 11 episodes of Glee, Ware Tweeted in response to Michele that Lea treated her abysmally during their time on the series together.

"LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?!" Ware wrote.

"CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD 'S--- IN MY WIG!'

Ware said the incident was among "OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD..."

In the days that followed, Michele got fired by HelloFresh as a spokesperson... apologized... and then got trashed even harder for other ex-co-workers!

"This isn't an apology," remarked Emma Hunton, who briefly costarred in Spring Awakening with Michele on Broadway in 2008.

Added production understudy Gerard Canonico:

"You were nothing but a nightmare to me and fellow understudy cast members. You made us feel like we didn't belong there. I tried for years to be nice to you to no avail.

"Maybe actually apologize instead of placing the blame on how others 'perceive' you."

Heather Morris -- who portrayed Brittany S. Pierce on Glee -- then shared her own experience with Michele on social media.

"Let me be very clear," she wrote. "Hate is a disease in America that we are trying to cure, so I would never wish for hate to be spread to anyone else.

"With that said, was she unpleasant to work with?

"Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out."

Amber Riley, who played Mercedes Jones opposite Michele throughout the entire run of Glee?

She initially shared a couple memes that didn't directly address the scandal, but made it clear she was aware of it -- and wasn't exactly gonna stand up for Michele while she got lambasted.

To wit:

However, speaking to Danielle Young during an Instagram Live interview on Thursday, Riley stepped back and urged everyone piling on to maybe shift their focus to where it really matters.

"I don't give a s--t about this Lea Michele thing," Riley said, explaining why as follows:

"I really don't give a f--k. I don't. I don't want to be asked about it -- and I'm not talking to you, I'm talking about everyone else…I don't give a s--t.

"People are out here dying. Being murdered by police. Trans women are being murdered at the hands of men."

Hard to argue with those points, isn't it?

There have been protests in literally every single state over the past week, with police often using unnecessary force to clear the streets and some of these protestors also turning violent.

Things are ugly and important and inspiring out there, all at once, prompting Riley to make a very good point here.

Yes, Michele appears to be a wildly spoiled diva -- but whatever. Can we try to enact police reform with the same passion we're using to cancel her please?!?

Reiterating her stance later in the interview, Riley continued:

"I don't give a s--t about this Lea Michele thing. I wish Lea Michele well. I hope that she has an amazing pregnancy. I hope that she has grown."

Referencing the apology that Michele made earlier in the week, Riley added:

"I didn't read it because, I told you, I don't give a s--t about it That's my hope and my prayer for her. She reached out to me and I responded to her. That's where it ends for me."

"I ain't talk to that girl in two years, you know what I'm saying?" Riley went on to note.

"I have no hatred or ill-will on that end and I want to make that very clear, that my life and what I talk about is not going to be about that. This is the first and last time I'm gonna say something.

"If it ain't about defunding the police, prosecuting killer cops or Black Lives Matter—or, my EP that's coming out…

"If it's not about those things, I don't care."