Amber Portwood Flaunts Weight Gain In Latest Selfie: I'm Finally Happy! Now Leave Me Alone!

Saying that Amber Portwood was struggled with her share of issues over the years would be putting it very, very mildly.

After all, there's a reason that MTV execs were willing to take a chance and bring Amber back to the Teen Mom universe after her stint behind bars:

Love her or hate her, the woman is a never-ending source of drama, and thus, she's good for ratings.

It's been almost a year since Amber was arrested for domestic assault against then-boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

She managed to avoid jail time in that case, and while the months that followed were more than a little tumultuous -- what with Amber and Andrew's messy custody battle -- these days, things seem to have calmed down considerably.

Currently, Amber is dating Dimitri Garcia, but the guy lives in Belgium, and much of the world is still under lockdown.

Which means it could be quite some time before these two see each other again.

Still, Amber is keeping it positive and focusing on her own well-being.

She broke her social media hiatus this week to post the pic below and offer an update to fans:

"Good morning to absolutely every beautiful human being out there! Gained 10 lbs and feeling a lot better! Working on myself harder than ever.," she wrote.

"Much improvement and progress but more to come let's be healthy my #mentalhealthcommunity," Amber added.

"We got this as long as we keep growing! Education is key! Last pic for a long time however I wanted to update you guy's as much as I can."

Portwood concluded with a simple message for difficult times, writing, "Please be safe #sendinglove #beautifulsouls"

In contrast to the weight updates we usually hear from celebrities, it seems that Amber is happy to have gained ten pounds.

This could be related to her past struggles with eating disorders or an unrelated health issue.

Whatever the case, fans couldn't have been more supportive.

“Forget the whole skinny and fat stuff, those kids need a healthy mom. Hang in there. Time will help,” one follower wrote on Twitter, according to In Touch.

(Amber turned off comments on the pic, as she often does these days, so fans responded where they could.)

“Glad you’re doing so well!” a second added.

“Taking time to keep our mental health in check is so important! Sometimes life gets so busy we forget to take care of ourselves! You look great. Keep on going, girl!”

Amber's previous post was a message to fans from back in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Sending [love] to all the beautiful souls feeling scared and alone [right now] in these uncertain times,” she wrote.

We're sure her fans appreciate the encouragement.

But what they likely appreciate even more is that Amber is happy and healthy and looking after herself better than ever.

After all, this year has been tough on everyone, and Ms. Portwood has experienced about a decade's worth of ups and downs in her personal life, as well.