90 Day Fiance Star Brittany Banks: Yazan is a Gaslighting, Cheating, Drinking Hypocrite!

On this week's 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, we saw that Brittany and Yazan were both lying, and ended up having a huge, scary fight.

Now, Brittany is telling the entire world what Yazan is really like -- only to immediately delete her posts.

On Wednesday morning, Brittany Banks took to Instagram to discuss Yazan Abo Horira.

"Fun facts about us," she begins: "Yazans favorite drink is Jack Daniels."

Brittany continues: "Yazan loves hashish, tramadol, and gaslighting women."

"He also loves to cheat with 90 day fiance fans," Brittany announces.

She accuses: "He’s on his third one."

"His favorite pastime," Brittany writes, "is blaming others for his actions."

"Enjoy @yazan_abuhurira," Brittany notes, making sure to tag the man she is accusing of cheating and hypocrisy.

She asks: "Did I miss anything?"

"Should I honorably mention your out of control temper?" Brittany concludes.

That is one explosive post -- one that she deleted within 20 minutes of posting it, but not before we took a screenshot.

"Who is managing his account?" a commenter demanded to know of Yazan.

Brittany replied: "His third girlfriend he chose from his fanbase."

Like we said, Brittany did end up deleting that post ... only to make another.

"How the f--k you get mad [because you are] lying and I don't believe you?" asked her new post, laughing in mockery.

Brittany captioned the new post: "Alright, alright, settle down kids."

"Yazan is awake now," she noted.

"And," Brittany warned her followers, "if he tears us talking about him, "he's going to flip his s--t."

Notably, this post stayed up for even less time than the previous post, being deleted in under a minute.

Brittany speaking about Yazan's alleged alcohol preferences is not insignificant.

In the episode that aired this week, he flipped out after seeing that she had packed alcohol for her trip.

Alcohol is legal and sometimes served in restaurants in Jordan. Yazan's explosive outburst was the result of his and his family's expectations.

Hashish is made from dried resin from the flowering tops of mature and unpollinated cannabis plants.

Unlike alcohol, marijuana and hash -- both cannabis products -- are illegal in Jordan.

Tramadol is a fairly powerful painkiller, so she is accusing him of popping opioid pain pills recreationally.

Gaslighting, a term that has been misused to refer to mere lying in recent political discourse, stems from an old play, Gas Light.

The term means to deceive someone in order to make them believe that they are "crazy."

Gaslighting can mean anything from misplacing belongings and telling a partner that they must have lost them to telling them that they imagined past conversations.

The accusation of cheating may be new for this couple.

But Yazan's explosive temper that she mentioned is something that viewers witnessed for themselves.

90 Day Fiance's editing may have made it seem that Brittany's drinking is "dangerous" in Jordan, but the only one with an issue about it is Yazan.

"Woke up in a f--k you mood," Brittany posted in an Instagram Story, also on Wednesday morning.

She added that she was "tired of misogynists who think they can groom women."

Grooming refers to step-by-step approaches to manipulating someone to be receptive to what you want from them.

"[I am going to] kill all of that on behalf of my ladies," Brittany vowed.

"F--K MISOGYNISTS!" she exclaimed.

Brittany concluded: "WOMEN ARE QUEENS!"