90 Day Fiance Star Brittany Banks: Yazan is a Gaslighting, Cheating, Drinking Hypocrite!

On this week's 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, we saw that Brittany and Yazan were both lying, and ended up having a huge, scary fight.

Now, Brittany is telling the entire world what Yazan is really like -- only to immediately delete her posts.

Yazan Abo Horira and Brittany Banks, Deleted Photo

On Wednesday morning, Brittany Banks took to Instagram to discuss Yazan Abo Horira.

"Fun facts about us," she begins: "Yazans favorite drink is Jack Daniels."

Brittany continues: "Yazan loves hashish, tramadol, and gaslighting women."

Brittany Banks and Yazan for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

"He also loves to cheat with 90 day fiance fans," Brittany announces.

She accuses: "He’s on his third one."

"His favorite pastime," Brittany writes, "is blaming others for his actions."

Brittany Banks and Yazan on Instagram

"Enjoy @yazan_abuhurira," Brittany notes, making sure to tag the man she is accusing of cheating and hypocrisy.

She asks: "Did I miss anything?"

"Should I honorably mention your out of control temper?" Brittany concludes.

Brittany Banks IG post Yazan is an alcoholic gaslighter

That is one explosive post -- one that she deleted within 20 minutes of posting it, but not before we took a screenshot.

"Who is managing his account?" a commenter demanded to know of Yazan.

Brittany replied: "His third girlfriend he chose from his fanbase."

Brittany Banks and Yazan Get Cute on Instagram

Like we said, Brittany did end up deleting that post ... only to make another.

"How the f--k you get mad [because you are] lying and I don't believe you?" asked her new post, laughing in mockery.

Brittany captioned the new post: "Alright, alright, settle down kids."

Brittany Banks IG post Yazan will be mad

"Yazan is awake now," she noted.

"And," Brittany warned her followers, "if he tears us talking about him, "he's going to flip his s--t."

Notably, this post stayed up for even less time than the previous post, being deleted in under a minute.

Brittany Banks is Excited and Nervous

Brittany speaking about Yazan's alleged alcohol preferences is not insignificant.

In the episode that aired this week, he flipped out after seeing that she had packed alcohol for her trip.

Alcohol is legal and sometimes served in restaurants in Jordan. Yazan's explosive outburst was the result of his and his family's expectations.

Brittany Banks pic with Yazan Abo Horira

Hashish is made from dried resin from the flowering tops of mature and unpollinated cannabis plants.

Unlike alcohol, marijuana and hash -- both cannabis products -- are illegal in Jordan.

Tramadol is a fairly powerful painkiller, so she is accusing him of popping opioid pain pills recreationally.

Brittany Banks on Instagram

Gaslighting, a term that has been misused to refer to mere lying in recent political discourse, stems from an old play, Gas Light.

The term means to deceive someone in order to make them believe that they are "crazy."

Gaslighting can mean anything from misplacing belongings and telling a partner that they must have lost them to telling them that they imagined past conversations.

90 Day The Other Way: Yazan says Brittany looks so cute

The accusation of cheating may be new for this couple.

But Yazan's explosive temper that she mentioned is something that viewers witnessed for themselves.

90 Day Fiance's editing may have made it seem that Brittany's drinking is "dangerous" in Jordan, but the only one with an issue about it is Yazan.

Brittany Banks IG Story tired of misogynists, grooming

"Woke up in a f--k you mood," Brittany posted in an Instagram Story, also on Wednesday morning.

She added that she was "tired of misogynists who think they can groom women."

Grooming refers to step-by-step approaches to manipulating someone to be receptive to what you want from them.

Brittany Banks fire emoji filter

"[I am going to] kill all of that on behalf of my ladies," Brittany vowed.

"F--K MISOGYNISTS!" she exclaimed.

Brittany concluded: "WOMEN ARE QUEENS!"

90 Day Fiance The Other Way: Tearful Families Take Over Season 2 Premiere
