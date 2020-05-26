Yovanna Momplaisir Earns Her Peach: I'm a Full Housewife for Season 13!

Early this month, it was reported that not one but two cast members would not be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 13.

But one woman will be returning as a Full Housewife ... to the surprise and fury of most of the cast.

At least half of this past season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was consumed by one overpowering topic.

That point of contention was SnakeGate.

Essentially, somebody snitched to NeNe Leakes on what people were saying about her.

Ultimately, the spy in their midst turned out to be none other than Yovanna Momplaisir.

Now, TMZ reports that Yovanna Momplaisir will return to the cast.

She won't be just a Friend in Season 13, either.

Yovanna will have her own peach as a Full Houswife.

That means appearing in just about every episode and being involved in just about every group activity.

Apparently, contracts went out to all of the ladies after they filmed the Reunion.

The plan is apparently for much of Yovanna's storyline to revolve around the ongoing SnakeGate fallout.

Yovanna has drama with the other Housewives and with NeNe, so there will be no shortage of filmable conflict.

One thing that may be lacking is allies for Yovanna.

We know that a lot of folks are understandably leery of reports of who is and is not retaining their peach for next season.

After all, reports like these can be wrong all of the time.

But suffice it to say that we are strongly, strongly inclined to believe that TMZ's report is legit.

We may not know all of the casting decisions just yet, but Yovanna is going to be a Full Housewife ... one with many enemies.

"This is a situation where I allowed my loyalty to a friend to go too far," she explained at the Reunion.

Apparently, she was feeling so loyal towards NeNe that she would do anything for her.

In this case, that means spying upon the other Housewives.

NeNe spent many of the early weeks of Season 12 isolated from almost everyone.

"She saw it as an opportunity for me to find out if anybody was talking s--t about her," Yovanna explained.

Though she has maintained that she did not record anyone, she did report back to NeNe.

(That first part it smart -- in many places, recording people without their knowledge is very illegal)

Now, it seems, Yovanna feels that NeNe took advantage of her friendship and her loyalty in order to play games.

Now, everybody has an opinion, but ultimately it was Andy Cohen who asked an important question.

"Did she tell you to record conversations?" he asked Yovanna.

Without missing a beat, Yovanna replied to the host.

She told him: "Absolutely."

The collective response was a lot of very stunned women.

These days, she and NeNe do not seem to be getting along, so we have to wonder how things will go down in Season 13.

In a recent interview, Andy Cohen spoke about how the RHOA Reunion really captured this moment in time very well. He's right.

But we're sure that fallout from it will continue to play out as filming picks up -- whenever that may be.