Vanderpump Rules Editor: I Made Scheana Marie Look Like a Pedophile on Purpose!

If you've been watching the current season of Vanderpump Rules, you know that the aging cast has slowed down a bit these days.

That's our nice way of saying a feud over conflicting suburban pool parties is the height of drama these days, and this season has been so boring it makes us want to claw our eyes out.

Producers tried to liven up the proceedings by tossing some fresh-faced new cast members into the mix, but there are two problems with that approach:

1. Vanderpump's audience is getting older along with the cast, and it's not safe to assume viewers are interested in a love triangle involving interchangeable twenty-somethings.

2. There's no reason for these youthful nobodies to be involved in the personal lives of their elders.

The show tried to fix that latter problem by rebranding Scheana Marie as some sex-crazed cougar.

The only problem with that fix is that Scheana is attractive and successful and only 35, and it seems highly unlikely that she feels the need to hound her younger co-stars for sex or compaionship or whatever.

All season, producers have been manipulating footage in order to make Scheana look like the bad guy in all of this, but reality TV fans are savvier than ever these days, and they spotted the seams right away.

For many, the low point came two weeks ago during an episode that centered around Stassi Schroeder's engagement to Beau Clark.

At the engagement party, Scheana had a conversation with Stassi's brother Nikolai that was edited to make it appear as though she was sexually interested in the 13-year-old.

In a shocking podcast interview that's since been deleted, Vanderpump Rules producer Bri Dellinger revealed that she's been intentionally humiliating Scheana all season.

Amazingly, she says she's been motivated not by a desire to stir up drama for the show, but by the fact that Scheana refused to be her friend.

“If Scheana knew what was good for her, she’d befriend me because my favorite game is finding all of the embarrassing things that Scheana does and putting them all in," Dellinger told Evelyn Marley of the Twisted Plot Podcast.

"[The editors] joke that Scheana’s memoir will be [called] Death By a Million Embarrassments.”

From there, Dellinger went on to reveal that she and the show's other editors feel they've been unfairly snubbed by the cast.

“They don’t really think about or talk to us at all,” Bri claimed.

“I feel like they should totally want to be friends with me. I know everything about them. Oh, wait! Maybe that’s why they don’t want to be friends with me," she added.

“I was like, ‘I am totally going to be friends with Stassi.’ No, that didn’t happen,” Dellinger said.

“Like, I met her at the premiere parties and she doesn’t care about me — nor does anybody.”

Asked about the infamous Nikolai scene, Dellinger reveals that she realized she may be going too far, but was unable to stop herself.

“We were watching the scene and were like, ‘Okay, this is over the top, I realize that, but how can we resist?’" she said.

"Yes, I set it to funny music and I added a funny [sound] bite, but she did that,” Bri added.

“We asked [Scheana] in the interview, ‘How young would you go [while dating someone]?’ and we didn’t tell her it was for the Nikolai scene, of course.”

Bri concluded her confession with a sort of pseudo-apology, revealing that she understands why Scheana is upset with the editing:

“I understand why she’s bitter in some ways. You know, we do poke fun at her, but she’s just so funny," she said.

As The Ashley's Reality Roundup reports, fans of the show were outraged by Dellinger's admission of manipulating footage in order to disparage Scheana.

“The fact that Bri Dellinger (#PumpRules editor) manipulated a scene to try and make Scheana look like a pedophile is disgusting,” one person wrote.

“She should be fired for that… or forced to read all the hate tweets about her on camera, at the very least.”

“So after just finding out that one of the ‘VPR’ editor Bri Dellinger edits Scheana’s scenes to make her look bad on purpose, I’m on a rampage,” another person tweeted.

“I would hate to know someone who has the power to make me look good or bad would use me not personally being friends with them against me.”

On Monday, Scheana tweeted to Bravo President Andy Cohen that she has some "tea" for him and suggested he check his DMs.

Something tells us Bri might soon be forced to seek out some new reality stars to humiliate.