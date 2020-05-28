Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Respond to Pandemic, Push for Mental Health Awareness

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell have seemingly been through it all as a couple.

So they thought, at least.

The Teen Mom OG stars have been together since high school and have experienced a marriage, a miscarriage, an adoption, a separation and the birth of multiple chiildren.

Now, though? Like the rest of America?

Tyler and Catelynn are stuck in quarantine, facing a potential health crisis every time they leave their home due to the coronavirus.

And they have some important advice to offer everyone out there who can relate to this unprecedented situation.

"As humans, we need interaction with people. We're kind of hard-wired that way and being home all the time and feeling isolated is a scary thing," Catelynn told E! News this week.

She added:

"I can see why that could be a huge factor in people's mental heath.

"I think it's a good thing that people are calling hotlines and reaching out because there are things and people out there that can help you."

Catelynn knows what she's talking about, too, having spent time in rehab for depression after suffering a miscarriage years ago.

Tyler, for his part, remained right by his wife's side throughout this challenging time.

He's also been open about his stuggles with anxiety and he had the following to say to E! News on this topic:

"Resources are out there and this pandemic has kind of pushed people to realize there are other options out there."

Both halves of this couple have been candid and honest about these traumatic events and experiences in front of the MTV cameras.

"It was a hard thing to share and hard just to get the courage to share it but I think it comes down to the fact of letting people know and showing the raw reality of it," Catelynn explains of starring on a reality show while going through these battles.

"That way, people know that they are not alone and that you can get help and there are things out there that can help you."

These days, of course, people sadly do feel more alone than ever before.

Thankfully, Chelsea DeBoer has discussed her struggles with panic attacks on Teen Mom 2, while Amber Portwood has been open about her bipolar disorder.

Viewers hopefully can take lessons from what they've seen from these women on their television screens.

"The viewers want authenticity. Not everyone has this perfect white picket fence life," Tyler says.

"You can't really experience the joy of the highs if you don't experience the lows to compare it to.

"We told the producers from the get-go that this is very sensitive information -- but we feel like we have a moral, ethical responsibility with our platform to share this reality with people and I feel like the viewers have really responded with a warm, welcoming heart."

To each his or her own during the pandemic, but Tyler has been passing the time by writing a lot in his journal and working out.

Meanwhile, Catelynn savors bath time and listens to music.

The pair also has two young kids to care for, of course.

And they really hope these children can benefit from what their parents have been through.

"If our girls were to ever go through anything, we'd be their best supporters and teachers and guiders," Catelynn says here.

"We've been through it and I think it comes to just really communicating with your children in an honest way about what is really going on in school, what's really going on in their friend group.

"That's definitely one of my biggest fears that one of my girls is going to struggle with what I struggled with."