Tristan Thompson Sues Alleged Baby Mama Over Paternity Claim!

Well, it's come to this.

For several weeks now, a woman named Kimberly Alexander has been claiming that Tristan Thompson is the father of her child.

Both Tristan and Khloe Kardashian have threatened to sue Alexander, alleging that she's damaging their reputation with a demonstrably false paternity claim.

According to a new report from TMZ, Thompson has now made good on that threat by filing a suit against Alexander.

Tristan's lawyer claims that a DNA test has already proven that he's innocent, and Jackson is just making a desperate cash grab.

Thompson says he took the test back in January, and it "definitively concluded that [he] is not the father."

TMZ reports that in documents filed in LA County Court today, Tristan alleges that Kimberly posted the results of a paternity test -- which were supposed to remain private -- on her Facebook page.

This may seem like a counter-intuitive thing to do, given that the results showed that Tristan was not the father.

But this was beginning of Alexander's efforts to discredit the test.

In her Facebook post, Alexander claimed that the results had been tampered with.

"I know for sure that Tristan Thompson is the father of my child," she captioned the pics.

Tristan alleges that Kimberly also wrongly claimed that he only took an "at-home paternity test."

Quite the contrary, he says the test was administered by one of the best-known and most reputable labs in the country.

He also says there was no sign of tampering, and no question with regard to the results.

Tristan says the only reason Kimberly is filing for back child support now -- when her son is 5 years old -- is that she has fallen on hard times financially.

Alexander has allegedly been evicted from seven residences in the past five years.

To make matters worse, she was recently dropped by her celebrity attorney, Lisa Bloom.

Conversely, Tristan has scooped up the services of legal pitbull Marty Singer.

"To quote Michael Jackson, 'The kid is not [his] son,'" Singer told TMZ.

Sounds like a pretty open-and-shut case.

Or to put in Tristan's parlance, a slam dunk.